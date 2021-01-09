The St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs set a fast pace early.
Visiting Northwest (4-6) had a tough time keeping up as St. Clair (4-2) pushed out to a 48-22 halftime lead on the way to a 70-43 home win Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the game with a 27-point first quarter, leading 27-10 after one period.
“We made six out of our first seven shots,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “At the beginning of the game, they chose to double team Lani (Bursey) and leave a girl open. Whoever the girl was that was open did a good job of knocking down shots.”
The score stood at 63-30 to finish the third quarter.
Ally Newton’s 19 points led St. Clair in the game. She added nine steals, eight rebounds and seven assists.
“Ally did great,” Johnson said. “Like always, she is all over the court. She almost recorded a quadruple-double. She is an amazing athlete.”
Despite the early double teams, Bursey finished with 18 points. She also posted eight rebounds and four steals.
“Lani did great putting pressure on the point guard, making it difficult for them to start their offense,” Johnson said.
Vada Moore notched 15 points with two steals.
“Vada Moore had her best game of the year,” Johnson said. “I was extremely impressed and excited here. Over the break, she has been working on improving her game and it showed here. She shot 6-8, going 2-3 on three-pointers.”
Annabelle Coonse netted eight points. Phoebe Arnold added five points, Ava Brand three and Mackenzie Lowder two.
Coonse posted four assists with three rebounds and three steals.
Arnold recorded three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Lowder pulled down five rebounds with two steals and one assist.
Brand made one assist.
St. Clair is next scheduled t o play Saturday against Ash Grove at Baptist Bible College in Springfield, starting at 1 p.m. The game is part of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic.
St. Clair plays next week in the Union Tournament.