St. Clair soccer secured it’s most lopsided win of the season Monday.
Playing at home, the Lady Bulldogs (3-3) finished things at halftime in an 8-0 home victory against Fatima (2-3).
It was the highest scoring output for St. Clair through the first six games, led by a hat trick from Kennedy Travis.
Claire Merseal netted a brace for the Lady Bulldogs.
Audrey Declue, Kaitlyn Janson and Makayla Johnson each scored once.
Johnson recorded three assists.
Travis, Declue and Sammi Nickerson each had one assist.
Freshman goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded the shutout, her second in a row and third overall.
St. Clair next plays Wednesday at Sullivan in a Four Rivers Conference matchup at 5 p.m.