For the second time this season, the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs brought about an early stoppage against St. James.
Like their Four Rivers Conference meeting in St. James April 6, St. Clair (14-5-1) won the nonleague rematch on their home turf Monday, 8-0.
St. James comes out of the game with a 1-9 record.
St. Clair led Monday’s contest, 5-0, at halftime.
It took just eight minutes into the second half for St. Clair to score the final three goals and conclude the contest.
“We had a ton of chances early in the game but actually didn’t score until 24 minutes into the game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Then we scored eight goals in the next 24 minutes.”
Kennedy Travis and Emma Thompson both netted a brace for St. Clair.
Audrey DeClue, Kadence Gardner, Lucy Moore and Autumn Morgan each scored once.
“Offensively, we really connected a lot of passes and used the whole field well,” Isgrig said. “Autumn Morgan was all over the place and scored a goal and assisted on one. She gave them a lot of trouble on the outside.”
Claire Merseal and Izzy Tiepelman notched two assists apiece.
Ashley Meek, Morgan, Travis and Thompson each logged one assist.
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded the shutout.
“Paris Perkins and Sammi Nickerson played the entire game at defense and did a solid job as usual,” Isgrig said. “Sammi is always consistent and Paris is giving us great minutes and is playing really well.”
Travis and Tiepelman currently rank in the top five in the St. Louis area for total points on the season.
With 78 points (26 goals, 26 assists), Travis leads the Missouri portion of the area, trailing only Civic Memorial, Illinois, junior Abrianna Garrett (104 points).
Tiepelman has 67 points (25 goals, 17 assists), tying Carlinville, Illinois, sophomore Jordyn Loveless for fourth on the list.
“Kennedy and Izzy keep leading us offensively,” Isgrig said. “They’ve been so good all year and continue to find their teammates and set us up offensively. They’ve had such good years and continue to play hungry and at a high level.”
St. Clair plays another nonleague rematch with a league opponent Tuesday, traveling to Owensville for a 5 p.m. game.