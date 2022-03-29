St. Clair girls soccer is in the Four Rivers Conference win column after a shutout victory Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1) won on the road at Owensville (1-2), blanking the Dutchgirls by a 5-0 score.
St. Clair tallied two goals in the first half and three in the second.
“It was good to get a conference win on the road but it wasn’t our best game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We didn’t finish our opportunities the way we are capable of. We created a lot of chances but didn’t capitalize on them. We played better in the second half after some halftime adjustments but have to be more consistent.”
Scoring leader Kennedy Travis netted a brace on two penalty kicks, pushing her season tally to seven goals in five games.
Audrey Declue, Kadence Gardner and Izzy Tiepelman each added a goal.
“It was Kadence’s first high school goal and a really good finish under the crossbar,” Isgrig said.
Travis and Tiepelman were both credited with an assist.
“Izzy continues to be a weapon for us on corner kicks,” Isgrig said. “She scored off one directly and had another assist on one.”
Joey Jesionowski and Charlee Dierker shared the shutout in the net for St. Clair.
Jesionowski left the game after just seven minutes due to an injury. She recorded one save before she left.
Dierker posted three saves.
“Sammi Nickerson played a good game at center back for us,” Isgrig said. “We moved a lot of people around defensively and she was consistent back there with her voice helping her teammates.”
After playing another conference game Thursday against Pacific, the Lady Bulldogs will return to the pitch at home Monday against St. Francis Borgia Regional at 5 p.m.