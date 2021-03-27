The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs had more success playing against the wind than with it working in their favor Tuesday.
St. Clair (1-1, 1-1) earned its first win of the season, defeating Owensville (0-2, 0-2) at home, 5-0.
The wind was at St. Clair’s backs for the first half, but the Lady Bulldogs scored four of their five goals in the second period after the teams changed directions.
“After halftime we played much better, and we were calmer in the box when we got our opportunities,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “ I think the wind actually hurt us in the first half because we tried playing too vertical and didn’t move the ball as well as we did in the second half.”
Kennedy Travis led St. Clair with a brace.
“Kennedy was very active for us all night, and it was nice to see her hard work pay off with two goals,” Isgrig said.
Kaitlyn Janson, Makayla Johnson and Autumn Morgan added one goal apiece.
Assists were credited to Janson, Johnson, Audrey Declue, Claire Merseal and Izzy Tiepelman.
Freshman Joey Jesionowski earned her first win and first shutout in the net for the Lady Bulldogs. She recorded two saves.
“Ally Newton, Sammi Nickerson, Annabelle Coonse and Emma Smith did a great job defensively limiting their chances, and Joey had two saves, but both were shots from 30 yards out,” Isgrig said.
The Lady Bulldogs next play Monday at St. Francis Borgia Regional starting at 6:30 p.m.