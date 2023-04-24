St. Clair’s two leading scorers teammed up for five goals in Wednesday’s victory.
The Lady Bulldogs (11-4-1) attained their third win in a row, shutting out Fredericktown (3-8-3), 5-0.
“We played well in the game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We controlled the entire game and created a ton of chances. We had a little trouble finishing, but a lot of credit goes out to their goalie. She was one of the best keepers we’ve seen this year. I thought we came out hungry and every girl that stepped on the field contributed for us.”
A first-half brace from Izzy Tiepelman staked St. Clair to a 2-0 halftime lead.
Kennedy Travis, who surpassed the program’s career record for goals scored in Tuesday’s contest, netted a brace of her own in the second half to make it 4-0.
Tiepelman completed her fourth hat trick of the season to put the cherry on the cake with the final goal.
“Izzy and Kennedy both had some pretty goals and continue to have a special connection up top,” Isgrig said. “Our midfield played really well connecting passes and building up to create scoring chances. We had five different girls get assists in the game and I thought we did a really good job moving the ball around.”
Audrey DeClue, Claire Merseal, Lucy Moore, Autumn Morgan and Travis each recorded an assist.
Joey Jesionowski didn’t need to make a save as she and the defense earned their seventh shutout of the season.
“McKenna Conway and Caitlin Parmeley played well defensively, winning the ball for us and they helped start our attack from the back,” Isgrig said.
The Lady Bulldogs play at Pacific Friday in a makeup date after severe weather preempted the originally scheduled meeting. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m.
