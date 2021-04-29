The soccer Lady Bulldogs pulled within a game of .500 Monday.
St. Clair (7-8) started the week with a 3-1 home victory against Festus (2-12). The two teams could see each other again in the Class 2 District 1 Tournament.
St. Clair scored the first two goals. Festus got on the board just before halftime to cut the lead in half.
“We only gave up one real scoring chance, and they finished it off,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Offensively, we have to connect more passes and not play so direct. At times we really played with urgency in the box, but we have to do a better job finishing our opportunities. It was a good win over a district opponent.”
Audrey Declue netted the first strike of the game, assisted by Kaitlyn Janson.
“It was a gritty tough team goal,” Isgrig said. “Kennedy (Travis) won a head flick into Janson, who flicked it toward Audrey. Audrey beat a defender and their keeper to the ball for a one-touch goal. Audrey created a lot of chances for us throughout the game and was active for us offensively.”
Travis extended the lead on an assist from Makayla Johnson.
“Makayla Johnson beat their defense up the right side, then played it to Kennedy in front for a one-touch finish,” Isgrig said. “It was a really good run and an unselfish play by Makayla. Kennedy put herself in the right spot and had a good finish.”
Travis scored again in the second half on a 20-yard shot to increase the lead back to two. Izzy Tiepelman was credited with the assist.
St. Clair goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded three saves.
St. Clair finishes the week with a pair of home games — Warrenton Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Hillsboro Thursday at 5 p.m.