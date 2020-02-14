In the theme of the night, the Sullivan lead steadily mounted at St. Clair’s courtwarming.
Sullivan’s Lady Eagles (17-1, 2-0) started the first part of a girls-boys varsity sweep Friday over the Lady Bulldogs (12-6, 2-2), 61-42.
St. Clair rebounded to earn a conference win Monday against St. James (15-4, 3-1), 55-32.
St. James
After the first eight minutes, St. Clair held a 15-9 lead. The score was 22-12 at halftime and 37-18 at the end of the third period.
“We did a great job sharing the ball,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “We got an assist on almost every shot. Our press put a lot of pressure on them, which made it difficult for them to get it up the court. The team responded well after a tough week last week.They could have gotten down on themselves but they were ready to fight and play against St. James.”
Four players scored in double figures for a well-balanced St. Clair scoring attack.
Ally Newton led the team with 15 points. She added 13 steals for a double-double.
“Thirteen might be a school record...looking into that,” Johnson said. “She has 103 steals already. She was the leader of the floor. I told Ally I need her to be more aggressive on offense and she responded very well. She was a pest on the defensive end. She has the heart of a lion.”
Newton also finished with three rebounds and three assists.
Mackenzie Lowder was next with 14 points. She added four rebounds, four steals and two assists.
‘(Lowder) has been playing great lately,” Johnson said. “She had the pressure put on her by now taking over (Gracie) Sohn’s role, and she has done a great job. She shoots the ball well and does a good job rebounding.”
Sohn was injured at the Hermann Tournament and has not returned to the lineup since.
Alana Hinson finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists. She put through a trio of three-point baskets.
Alohilani Bursey also posted a double-double, scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds. Bursey recorded five assists and two steals.
“(She has) been doing a great job of fighting through contact (and) does a good job of keeping the team together,” Johnson said.”
Annabelle Coonse scored three points with two rebounds and three assists.
Sullivan
Sullivan ended the first quarter Friday with a 14-9 lead, which grew to 32-18 at halftime and 46-30 after three periods.
“We have a hot start then cooled off,” Johnson said. “Hinson picked up two early fouls. At times we lost composure and rushed our offense. We didn’t get many steals , they did a good job taking care of the basketball.”
Mallory Shetley led the Lady Eagles, matching her career high of 29 points in the game.
Bursey put through 13 points to lead St. Clair and added 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Newton and Lowder each added nine points for the Lady Bulldogs, followed by Hinson with six, Vada Moore with three and Coonse with two.
Newton grabbed six rebounds, Hinson five. Coonse three and Lowder one.
Newton dished out six assists, Coonse two and Bursey one.
Hinson and Newton each made a steal.
Following Shetley for Sullivan, Rylee Denbow netted 13 points and Kya Harbour scored 11.
Riley Lock finished with five points, Hanna Johanning two and Payton Dudley one.
Lock and Shetley both made eight rebounds. Harbour rebounded three. Denbow and Johanning each grabbed two rebounds and Dudley and Porscha Polanowski each rebounded one.
Johanning made five assists, Lock four and Denbow two. Harbour and Shetley recorded one assist apiece.
Shetley came away with four steals. Lock stole three. Denbow, Harbour and Polanowski each stole one.
Shetley and Harbour blocked one shot apiece.
St. Clair continues league play at New Haven Thursday with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.