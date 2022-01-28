Facing limited opposition, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs swept Monday’s triangular wrestling meet at Park Hills Central.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated both Dexter, 54-0, and Park Hills Central, 36-24.
St. Clair won its only contested match against Dexter as Riley Ostendorf pinned Destiny Ahrens (0:46) in a 130-pound matchup.
Summer Fangers (100), Janessa Avila (105), Lili Vernon (115), Audrey Decule (125), Jossie Hopkins (135), Hannah Thacker (141), Kaitlyn Janson (149) and Liberty McKenzie (174) all won by forfeit.
Against Park Hills Central, Ostendorf, Hopkins, Thacker, Janson (bumped up to 159) and McKenzie were all unopposed.
Avila, moving up to the 110-pound division, scored the team’s only contested win of that dual, pinning Joslyn Rincon in 4:20.
Central’s Hannah Allen (115) pinned Vernon in 2:45.
Karlee LaChance (125) defeated Declue in 3:36.
Addisyn Gasaway (149) pinned Peyton Dunn in 1:49.
Madison Young (105) scored a win over Fangers, who moved up a weight class, via an injury default.
St. Clair wrestles again Tuesday at Pacific in a triangular meet at 6 p.m. that includes Wentzville Liberty.