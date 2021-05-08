Things got lopsided in St. Clair’s 10th girls soccer win of the season.
St. Clair (10-8) won at home Monday against St. James (2-10), 9-1.
The Lady Bulldogs carried a 6-1 victory into halftime.
Izzy Tiepelman led St. Clair with a hat trick.
Makayla Johnson and Kennedy Travis both netted a brace.
Audrey Declue and Kynzi Humphrey each added a goal.
Travis made three assists, and Johnson was credited with two.
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded two saves.
St. James keeper Heather Austin made 15 stops.
Caily Sanders scored for St. James with an assist from Ally Bullock.