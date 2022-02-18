The St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs put a 12-game losing streak in the rear-view mirror Friday.
St. Clair (3-20) won on the road at Bourbon (3-19), 62-34.
The Lady Bulldogs opened with a 15-8 first quarter and went into halftime with a 27-12 lead.
After three quarters, St. Clair’s advantage stood at 42-23.
Phoebe Arnold led the way with 14 points, adding two steals.
Vada Moore and Emma Thompson each poured in 11 points.
Thompson made it a double-double, adding 10 rebounds. She also contributed five steals and one assist.
Vada Moore added five steals, four assists and one rebound.
Grace Moore posted nine points with eight rebounds and one steal.
Rylea Black finished with seven points, two steals and one rebound.
Lillie Coello netted five points with five rebounds and one steal.
Ava Brand posted four points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.
McKenna Conway recorded one point, three steals and one assist.
Sicily Humphrey pulled down five rebounds and grabbed one steal.
Lucy Moore made two rebounds and one assist.
Bella Shelden finished with one rebound.
St. Clair resumed Four Rivers Conference play Monday at New Haven. The Lady Bulldogs are home Thursday, hosting Pacific at 7 p.m.