The Lady Bulldogs captured their first win of the season and did so in big fashion Thursday.
St. Clair (1-4) defeated South Callaway (0-5), 68-25, in the second round of the Linn Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs took early command of the contest, leading 18-2 after the first period.
St. Clair stretched the lead out to 39-6 at halftime.
After an even third quarter where both teams added 14 points, St. Clair remained in front, 53-20, going into the final eight minutes.
The win advances St. Clair to play Cuba, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, for third place Saturday at 1 p.m.
A trio of Lady Bulldogs each poured in 14 points in the winning effort — Emma Talleur, Emma Thompson and Vada Moore.
Talleur led the team in rebounds with eight and added one steal.
Thompson posted four rebounds and four steals.
Moore contributed eight steals, four assists and two rebounds.
Ava Brand netted 10 points with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Grace Moore finished with eight points along with one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Ashley Meek scored two points with three assists and one rebound.
Rylea Black posted two points and three rebounds.
Bella Shelden added two points and two rebounds.
Lucy Moore chipped in two points, two steals and one rebound.
Sicily Humphrey grabbed two rebounds and two steals.
In Thursday’s other contest, Linn was a 53-43 winner over Cuba. Linn will play Newburg for the tournament championship Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
