The pack of Lady Bulldogs advancing to the sectional round will be a handful.
One St. Clair wrestler for each finger on that hand moves on as the Lady Bulldogs advanced five through Friday and Saturday’s two-day Class 1 District Tournament.
St. Clair, the host for the event, placed third with a total of 114 points. Washington won the district with 140 points, followed by Lafayette with 134.
Makayla Johnson (132 pounds), Elexis Wohlgemuth (143) and Berlyn Wohlgemuth (195) each made the top of the podium in their weight class for an individual district championship.
“It is hard to imagine a more dominant performance than Makayla’s of any wrestler in the district championships,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “She was focused and aggressive while winning all three of her bouts by fall. Makayla is wrestling really well at the most important time of the season and our staff has every confidence that she will advance from sectionals and be among the top wrestlers at state.”
Johnson posted a 3-0 record, pinning Lafayette’s Sophia Scheller in the championship match in 2:27.
Elexis Wohlgemuth won all three matches, pinning Waynesville’s Somia McPherson in the championship round in 4:34.
“Elexis showed excellent poise in her first bout of the day with a win in a tough match by decision, 3-0,” Hughes said. “Her counter wrestling was excellent and she found ways to score from her opponent’s best positions. Her quick win by fall in the semifinal match advanced her to the finals where she again dominated the bout winning by fall in the third period. Her conditioning and desire to win were apparent all day.”
Berlyn Wohlgemuth received a bye into the semifinals and pinned both her opponents, including Rolla’s Haley Smith in 3:03 for the championship.
“After a long wait with two straight byes, Berlyn came out to dominate her semifinal and championship match earning falls in both bouts,” Hughes said. “Berlyn has worked hard to get to this point.”
Summer Fangers (107) and Kaitlyn Janson (137) also advanced to the sectional round in two weeks, which will again be hosted by St. Clair.
Fangers placed third in her weight class with a 2-1 record. She won a 7-3 decision against Eureka’s Avery McCollum for third in the district.
Janson posted a 3-2 record and placed fourth. In the third-place match, she lost a tightly contested 17-14 decision against Washington’s Annelise Obermark.
Emma Davis (117) went 2-2 for St. Clair, but will not advance, ending the season with a 26-4 record.
“Emma personally recruited many of the girls to our program,” Hughes said. “It was tough to see someone who has given so much to this program to come up just short of qualifying to advance to sectionals. She was in a similar position last season at the end and did everything she could to change the outcome this year.”
Hannah Thacker (127) earned a 1-2 record in the tournament. Nicole Mutschler (122) and Liberty McKenzie (174) also saw their season’s end with an 0-2 mark in the district.
The Class 1 Section 1 tournament, to be held Saturday, Feb. 20, will feature the top four wrestlers from each weight class in Districts 1 and 2. Three wrestlers from each division will advance to the state tournament in March.