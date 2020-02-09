Quincy Erickson had her biggest scoring output of the season to lead Hermann’s basketball Lady Bearcats to a Four Rivers Conference road win Tuesday.
Erickson scored 27 points in Hermann’s 72-57 win at St. Clair (11-5, 1-1). The Lady Bearcats improved to 13-5 on the season and 1-1 in league play with the victory.
The game was a rematch of the semifinal round of the Hermann Invitational Tournament last week, a game which was also won by Hermann.
Alohilani Bursey led St. Clair with the second-highest scoring game of her career with 24 points. Bursey also grabbed 13 rebounds to finish the game with a double-double. She added five steals, four blocks and one assist.
Mackenzie Lowder was the next highest scorer with 16 points. She grabbed two rebounds with one assist.
Ally Newton netted seven points, Alana Hinson six, and Vada Moore and Annabelle Coonse each scored two.
Newton led in assists with six, adding five steals and four rebounds.
Coonse recorded four steals and three assists.
Hinson grabbed two rebounds and made one steal.
Phoebe Arnold and Moore each rebounded one.
Following Erickson into double figures for Hermann were Gracie Winkelmann with 12 points and Maya Wideman with 11.
Other scorers included Megan Schneider (nine points), Elly Krueger (five), Hannah Grosse (four), Madison Dixon (two) and Grace Godat (two).
Erickson also posted seven assists with four rebounds and one block.
Schneider added 11 rebounds.
St. Clair hosted Sullivan for courtwarming Friday and next plays Monday on the road at St. James, starting at 7:30 p.m.