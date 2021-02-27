The wait may have been worth it for the Hermann basketball Lady Bearcats.
Hermann (13-10, 4-2) had to wait four days to make up a snowed-out contest with Pacific (4-18, 0-6) Saturday. The game, originally scheduled for the previous Monday, resulted in a 65-31 Hermann victory.
The Lady Bearcats took control early with a 26-6 lead after one quarter. Hermann grew its lead to 36-10 at halftime and 59-19 after three quarters.
Hannah Bruns and Shelby Kelemen both scored seven points for Pacific.
Also scoring were Alaina Greer (six points), Kiley Stahl (five), Aaliyah Haddox (three), Lexi Clark (two) and Campbell Short (one).
Stahl posted four rebounds. Molly Prichard added three rebounds. Bruns, Clark and Short each grabbed two rebounds. Kelemen and Abigail Lilley finished with one rebound apiece.
Clark passed out three assists. Greer, Haddox, Kelemen, Jaylynn Miller and Short were each credited with one assist.
Kelemen and Clark grabbed three steals apiece. Bruns, Greer, Miller, Short and Stahl each stole one.
Bruns recorded three blocks.
A trio of Lady Bearcats finished with a game high of nine points — Holly Heldt, Cydney Moeckli and Malerie Schutt.
Adding to the point tally for the Lady Bearcats were Grace Winkelmann (eight points), Grace Godat (six), Shelby Schutt (four), Madison Dixon (three), Hannah Grosse (three), Maggie Kotthoff (three), Maya Wideman (three), Chelsey Moeckli (two), Kaylyn Powers (two), Macie Witthaus (two) and Hali Overkamp (one).
Pacific played Monday night at Festus and concludes the regular season Wednesday at home against Owensville at 7 p.m.