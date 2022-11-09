State title No. 16 will have to wait for another season.
Jefferson (Festus) defeated the Hermann Lady Bearcats in the MSHSAA Class 2 volleyball title match Saturday in Cape Girardeau, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19.
“We started off really strong, and I think it took Jefferson just a little bit to get warmed up,” Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt said. “They were a balanced team with good defense and a lot of offensive weapons. It came down to us having trouble terminating against their defense and stopping their attackers.”
Jefferson finished the year at 32-5-1 while Hermann completed the season at 31-10-1.
Hermann focused the attack on Holly Heldt, who recorded 24 of the team’s 41 kills.
Jill Rood had eight kills while Quin Winkelmann and Paige Schulte each added four. Tirzah Dodorico had one kill.
Kennedie Witthaus picked up 22 digs. Winkelmann had 15 and Heldt was next with 10. Schulte had nine digs. Breckyn Koeller and Allison Buesking each logged eight. Macy Bader added four and Dodorico had one.
Koeller handed out 35 assists. Winkelmann had three and Heldt ended with one.
Bader served three aces. Heldt had two and Winkelmann ended with one.
Heldt had three total blocks. Winkelmann, Dodorico and Rood each had two. Koeller ended with one.
Emma Breier led Jefferson with 23 kills. Kirstyn Loyd had 14 and Ava Roth posted 11.
Six Jefferson players had double digits in digs with Roth’s 26 leading the way. Loyd was next with 19 while Paige Siebert ended with 14. Breier had 11. Beth Dalton and Grace Lowery each had 10.
Siebert posted 45 assists. Avery Richardson was the blocks leader with five.
Semifinals
Playing Friday, Hermann swept Stafford in one semifinal while Jefferson swept East Buchanan in the other, 25-12, 25-11, 25-12.
Hermann defeated Strafford (27-9-1), 25-12, 25-12, 25-14.
“We played very focused and clean,” Landolt said. “We had offensive support from all of our attackers, our defense was reading their attackers well, and our serve receive was really good.”
Heldt knocked down 16 of Hermann’s 34 kills. Rood had seven and Schulte ended with six. Koeller and Winkelmann each had two. Dodorico added one.
Koeller and Witthaus each had 12 digs. Schulte was next with 10. Heldt recorded nine while Dodorico and Buesking each had six.
Winkelmann ended with five digs, Shelby Schutt had three and Rood added two.
Heldt had four total blocks. Winkelmann ended with two and Koeller added one.
Koeller logged 28 assists. Heldt and Witthaus each added two.
Bader served five aces and Koeller chipped in with one.
For Strafford, Sophia Venosdel led the way with seven kills. Halle Forsester had 15 digs. Abby Chadwell had 17 assists and 11 digs.
Strafford came back to sweep East Buchanan for third place, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24.
In other classes, here’s how the teams finished:
• Class 5 — Lafayette, Kickapoo, Liberty North, St. Dominic.
• Class 4 — Westminster Christian, Incarnate Word, Platte County, Webb City.
• Class 3 — Blair Oaks, Pleasant Hill, Ste. Genevieve, Eldon.
• Class 1 — Advance, Miller, Winona, Tarkio/Fairfax.
