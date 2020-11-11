Hermann’s two-year run of volleyball state titles might have ended Thursday in Cape Girardeau, but the string of state trophies was extended after the Lady Bearcats placed third in Class 3.
Hermann (25-7-3), the two-time defending Class 2 state champion, was playing in Class 3 after MSHSAA added a class this season. This also was the first season of best-of-five matches.
With Head Coach Phil Landolt absent due to a COVID-19 quarantine, the Lady Bearcats saw their quest for a state title end Thursday with a four-set loss to Maryville in the Class 3 semifinals, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22.
Maryville (21-2) went on to sweep Park Hills Central Friday for the state title, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22.
Hermann had to turn right around to play Springfield Catholic for third place and won, 25-11, 25-18, 25-12.
Maryville
Arriving in Cape Girardeau, Hermann started fast against Maryville, winning the first game, 25-15. However, that was the highlight of the match.
After hitting .414 in the first game, Hermann cooled off. The Lady Bearcats had as many errors as kills in the second set for a .000 average. Hermann hit .182 in the third game and .118 in the fourth.
Grace Winkelmann led the offense with 23 kills and hit .345 to be a bright spot for Hermann.
Holly Heldt was next with eight kills. McKenna Tyree posted five while Malerie Schutt had three, Grace Godat and Shelby Schutt each posted two kills, and Chelsey Moeckli added one.
Hannah Grosse recorded 33 assists. The Moecklis, Chelsey (four) and Cydney (three), were next. Madison Dixon and Heldt each had two assists and Schutt posted one.
Heldt served four aces. Chelsey Moeckli was next with two. Winkelmann, Samantha Boedges and Macie Witthaus served one ace apiece.
Five Hermann players reached double digits in digs. Chelsey Moeckli led the way with 22. Grosse had 14. Heldt and Cydney Moeckli each had 12. Winkelmann was next with 11.
Tyree had four digs. Schutt and Boedges each ended with three. Dixon and Witthaus had one dig apiece.
Grosse and Schutt each posted a solo block.
Serena Sundell led Maryville with 25 kills. Kelsey Scott and Rylee Vierhaler had nine kills apiece.
Macy Loe recorded 43 assists.
Klarysa Stolte was the digs leader with 25. Loe ended with 18, Sundell posted 16 and Morgan Stoecklein added 14.
Springfield Catholic
In the second match, the Lady Bearcats added another third-place trophy to the school’s display case by sweeping Springfield Central.
In the match, Hermann hit .292 for the match with 40 kills and 12 errors on 96 attempts.
Hermann hit .296 in the first game, .263 in the second and .323 in the third game.
Springfield Catholic hit .087 for the match and was over .000 only in the second set.
Winkelmann led Hermann, hitting .500 with 14 kills and one error on 26 attempts.
Heldt was next with 11 kills while hitting .526.
Schutt put down six kills. Godat was errorless with four kills. Tyree added two while Grosse, Chelsey Moeckli and Cydney Moeckli each had one kill.
Gross recorded 35 assists. Winkelmann and Chelsey Moeckli each had one.
Witthaus served two aces. Winkelmann, Boedges, Heldt, Grosse and Cydney Moeckli each had one.
Chelsey Moeckli was the digs leader with 16. Winkelmann was next at 14.
Cydney Moeckli had eight digs. Heldt, Grosse and Witthaus each recorded five. Godat checked in with three digs, Tyree had two and Schutt posted one.
Tyree had a solo block, Hermann’s only one of the match.
Grace O’Reilly led Springfield Catholic with seven kills. Emme Ast had 11 assists. O’Reilly and Kaitlyn Witthar each had eight digs.
Hermann graduates three players, Winkelmann, Grosse and Witthaus.