With five runners in the top 11 Tuesday, nobody in the Four Rivers Conference could keep pace with the Hermann Lady Bearcats.
Hermann posted 30 points in the conference championship meet, held at Sullivan’s Campbell-Chapman Sports Complex, to take top honors.
Pacific’s Lady Indians were the runners-up with 76 points, followed by Sullivan (77), Owensville (81), New Haven (105) and St. Clair (118).
Owensville freshman Ilene Limberg outran everybody to turn in the fastest time of 20:13.78.
Hermann’s Amelia Uthlaut came in second in 20:21.41.
Union’s Ella Coppinger placed third in 20:33.71. The Lady ’Cats did not field a full roster.
Rounding out the top five were Sullivan’s Emily Willman (20:57.75) and Hermann’s Morgan Miller (21:01.66).
Katie Prada led Pacific in the event, placing sixth in 21:28.24.
St. Clair freshman Brooklyn Cannon (seventh, 21:39.39) and Union’s Kelsey Brake (eighth, 21:48.22) also got into the top 10.
“Brooklyn Cannon ran a great race and PR’d,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “She just keeps getting more confidence and faster.”
All-conference honors were designated to runners finishing in the top 10.
New Haven’s Gracie Steele ran 13th in 22:52.11, followed immediately by teammate Janelle Cronin in 14th in 22:52.65.
“The course at Sullivan is fairly flat and for those who were with the marching band it helped many achieve PR’s,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “Overall, it was a step in the right direction as we get ready for district and state.”
Pacific’s next runners were Carly Vaughn (17th, 23:22.5), Amber Graf (21st, 23:41.68), Rhyan Murphy (22nd, 23:46.59) and Riley Vaughn (23rd, 23:54.21).
Following Cannon for the Lady Bulldogs were Hanna Spoon (26th, 24:25.8), Melodi Miller (29th, 24:49.61), Ella Edsel (34th, 25:27.18), Riley Ostendorf (41st, 29:24.53), Rachel Cox (43rd, 32:19.61) and Hannah Thacker (44th, 32:37.72).
“Senior Ella Edsel had a strong race for us as well,” Martin said.
Emma Tucker was Union’s third and final runner, finishing 24th in 24:00.48.
Rounding out New Haven’s scores were Emily Delgado (27th, 24:31.03), Sydney Grubb (35th, 25:34.8), Chloe Grater (36th, 25:59.87), Haleigh Nieman (38th, 26:56.49) and Lexi Yochim (40th, 28:17.52).
Teams will run in the postseason district meets Saturday, Oct. 30.