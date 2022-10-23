No Four Rivers Conference team was able to upend the Hermann Lady Bearcats this season.
Hermann (18-7-1) completed its league sweep Tuesday with a three-set victory at St. Clair (10-12-2, 3-4) in the regular season finale, 25-19, 28-26, 25-20.
Only Union and Pacific were able to win a set against Hermann in league play. St. Clair was just the second Four Rivers team to take a set into extra points against the Lady Bearcats.
“It was just a great night of volleyball on both ends,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “Just some mistakes on our side of the net and they took advantage of it. Holly (Heldt) is just outstanding.”
Heldt, Hermann’s senior hitter, leads the conference in kills this season by a wide margin.
St. Clair was led Tuesday by Emma Thompson, who posted eight kills, eight digs, five blocks and one ace.
“Emma Thompson had three solo blocks. At least two of them might have been against Holly,” McCuskey said. “She was putting up a big block, and that was nice to see.”
Kennedy Travis tied Thompson for the team’s kills lead with eight, adding 15 digs.
Rylea Black posted six kills, three digs and two blocks.
Ava Brand recorded 32 digs, five kills and one block.
Abby Tharp put down four kills.
Vada Moore and Madi Baxter added one kill apiece.
“I thought we were hitting the ball well,” McCuskey said. “We had been struggling to put everything together and the girls did those things (Tuesday) night. I’m hoping that the girls are coming together at the right time because now everybody is back to 0-0 and it’s anybody’s game.”
Moore, who was recognized Tuesday for reaching 1,000 career assists earlier in the season, passed for 30 more assists against Hermann. She also recorded 15 digs and two blocks.
Claire Merseal contributed 26 digs and one ace.
Olivia Lowder picked up 25 digs and served two aces.
Baxter notched 10 digs.
St. Clair begun postseason play Thursday as the No. 3 seed in the Class 3 District 9 Tournament at Sullivan. The Lady Bulldogs faced No. 6 St. James in the first round.
The winner of Thursday’s contest will play No. 2 Salem Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
