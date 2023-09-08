Heading into St. Louis County, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimmers fell Tuesday at Ladue, 110-67.
“We were excited to earn four first-place finishes against a quality opponent like Ladue so early in the season,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said.
Leading the Knights was Ian Pfeiffer, who won the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:01.98, good enough for state meet consideration.
“Ian got another state cut and a career PR in the 100 back.
Nick Haberberger won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:12.53 and posted a PR to place second in the 100 freestyle in 56.32.
Sam Durnal was the winner in the 500 freestyle in 6:00.43.
“Sam swam a neck-and-neck 500 free race and closed it for the win,” Jones said.
Borgia’s other win was in the 200 medley relay, where Pfeiffer, Haberberger, Durnal and Lincoln Schaefer won in a time of 1:55.9.
Borgia had four second-place finishes.
Following Haberberger’s PR in the 100 freestyle were Durnal in the 50 freestyle (25.7), Pfeiffer in the 200 individual medley (2:20.52) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Pfeiffer, Haberberger, Durnal and Thomas Crane in 4:00.83.
“Beyond that, we had lots of time drops and great races,” Jones said.
Borgia swims again Friday, taking on Washington at 4:15 p.m. at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA.
The Knights return to Ladue Saturday to swim in the Ladue Invitational.
