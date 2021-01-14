Filming for the latest “Mission: Impossible” film might be taking place.
But, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball Lady Knights lived it Saturday afternoon in Frontenac.
Facing perennial state power Incarnate Word Academy at the St. Joseph’s Academy Shootout, the Lady Knights fell, 73-35.
However, there was a positive in the game. Senior Avery Lackey scored 13 points to surpass 1,000 points for her career.
“Avery Lackey became the 14th player (in Borgia program history) to score over 1,000 points in her career at Borgia,” Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “It was a strange setting at the St. Joe’s shootout this year as no fans were allowed so only the players were able to celebrate this achievement. I know her family was watching from home and were excited for her.”
Lackey wasn’t the only Lady Knight to reach double digits. Junior Kaitlyn Patke netted 11 points.
Other scorers for Borgia were Callyn Weber, Lexie Meyer and Natalie Alferman with three points apiece and Mya Hillermann with two points.
The Red Knights (10-0) opened with a 24-12 lead after one quarter, but turned on the heat in the second. It was 49-18 at the break and 65-28 through three quarters.
“Incarnate Word is such a tough team that we set some goals within the game,” Houlihan said. “We used this game as an opportunity and tried to find positives throughout the game.”
Borgia heads to the Union Tournament this week.
The Lady Knights are seeded fourth in the six-team event. Borgia was scheduled to play Monday night, but the schedule suddenly changed Friday when second-seeded Union had to pull out due to COVID-19.
In the new schedule, all teams will play round-robin play prior to Saturday’s final round.
Borgia will face Ft. Zumwalt North Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and Jefferson City Thursday at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s action starts with the consolation game at 2:30 p.m. The third-place game will be played at 4 p.m. with the title game at 5:30 p.m.
The other pool consists of Southern Boone County, St. Clair and Sullivan.