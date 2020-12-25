With 4.8 seconds to play in Friday’s Sullivan Peoples Bank Holiday Classic consolation championship game, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights faced a tall task.
Borgia trailed Salem, 47-46, and Salem was inboundng under its defensive basket.
With Borgia pressuring, a lobbed pass was intercepted by Borgia’s tallest player, 6-2 senior Avery Lackey. She adjusted and shot with the ball swishing through the net at the buzzer to give Borgia a 48-47 victory.
“Avery Lackey wanted the ball in those last few seconds and knew the shot was going in when it left her hand,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “This win should help our team’s confidence.”
The Lady Knights improved to 4-5 on the season. Salem fell to 5-3.
“It was good to see the team stick with it and not give up,” Houlihan said. “This team showed that they have improved and I felt they showed some grit.”
Borgia held a slim 11-9 lead after one quarter. The Lady Knights were up 30-27 at the half. Through three quarters, the game was tied, 39-39.
Lackey’s final basket gave her the team scoring lead for the night with 16.
Junior Kaitlyn Patke netted 15 points.
Both Lackey and Patke were named to the all-tournament team.
“Avery Lackey and Kaitlyn Patke had solid tournament performances and earned well-deserved places on the all-tournament team,” Houlihan said.
Callyn Weber was next in the scoring column with nine points.
Jenna Ulrich netted six points.
Audrey Richardson rounded out scoring with two points.
Helias won the event title, beating St. James, 60-45. Kylie Bernskoetter of Helias was named the tournament MVP.
Also making the all-tournament team were Lindsey Byers and Adalyn Koelling of Helias, Hannah Marcee and Kori Alcorn of St. James, Abby Peterson of Sullivan, Naomi Perkins and Sydney Booker of Steelville, and Savannah Manthey and Ashton Bowers of Salem.