Ryder Kuenzel was the last wrestler standing for the Union Wildcats.
Kuenzel ascended the MSHSAA State Wrestling medal stand Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, earning the Class 3 fourth-place medal at 170 pounds.
“Ryder Kuenzel wrestled very well this weekend,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “When you get to the postseason, points are at a premium and it is hard to score on good wrestlers.
“He wrestles smart and has learned to cut down on mistakes but he is still very capable of scoring points,” Cranmer continued. “He won his first two matches by doing just that and was able to capitalize on his opponents’ mistakes once he had a lead. Scoring first is so important in those high stress matches at state because it changes the way both athletes wrestle. When you have a lead you do not need to take chances and expose yourself to counterattacks.”
Union had seven boys and its first-ever girl qualify for the meet.
On the Class 3 boys side, Union placed 26th in the team standings with 22 points. Wentzville Liberty was just in front of Union with 22.5 points. Camdenton scored 21.5 points to finish behind the Wildcats.
Neosho was the team winner with 163.5 points. Lebanon edged Kearney, 114-113, for second place.
In the one-class girls standings, Union scored two points to tie for 77th place with Marceline, North Kansas City, Odessa and Parkway South.
Harrisonville scored 76 points to win the team title with Lafayette (73.5) and Holt (69.5) earning the next two spots.
Kuenzel (33-8) won his first two matches to reach the semifinals before moving to the wrestlebacks.
Kuenzel pinned Belton’s Robert Woltkamp in 1:40 to conclude Thursday’s action. He then pinned Neosho’s Keaton Sanders in 5:54 to reach the semifinals.
Lebanon’s Colt Adkins, the eventual runner-up, won a 19-2 technical fall (5:39) over Kuenzel in Friday night’s semifinals.
Returning Saturday morning, Kuenzel won a 6-3 decision over Branson’s Max Petrucelli to move to the third-place bout.
In the third-place bout, Kuenzel ran into an old foe. Festus’ Luke Shaver decisioned Kuenzel in the district championship match. This time, Shaver pinned Kuenzel in 4:07.
“Ryder did well getting to the semifinals then he had a tough match against a very good opponent,” Cranmer said. “In his wrestleback match he again wrestled smart and was able to get his hand raised. Both kids he lost to at state are very tough.”
Powell Wins Once
Junior Jaiden Powell made history as Union’s first-ever girls state qualifier. Competing at 187 pounds, Powell upset William Chrisman’s district champion Mary-Mae McMillan, 5-4, to open the meet.
Cranmer noted McMillan came back to finish fifth.
Powell then lost in the quarterfinals to Francis Howell’s Alyssa Miller by a pin in 5:40.
She was knocked out in the second round of wrestlebacks by Platte County’s KayLyn Munn. Munn went on to place sixth. Powell finished at 25-7.
“Jaiden Powell had an outstanding first match,” Cranmer said. “She was up 6-1 in her quarterfinal match against the Howell girl and got thrown and pinned with less than a minute. Then she had to wrestle again in less than an hour against another tough girl and lost.
“She was so close to being Union’s first-ever girl state medalist,” Cranmer said. “She had an incredible first year of wrestling and is really motivated to get better and bring home that medal next year.”
Other Winners
Two other Wildcats won matches at the state level. Carter Sickmeier (138) and Connor Ward (285), both seniors, won matches in the opening round.
Sickmeier earned a 1-0 decision over Lebanon’s Cole Roark.
“Carter Sickmeier wrestled an outstanding match first round against Lebanon,” Cranmer said. “He won 1-0 with an escape and just some smart wrestling. He had the state champion in the quarterfinals and lost. In his wrestleback match, he was not able to score. He was down 2-0 on a reversal then tried to scramble late in the third period and gave up a quick two nearfall right at the end of the match to lose 4-0.”
Ward pinned St. Charles’ Michael Smith in 4:32.
Those were the only victories for both wrestlers.
Sickmeier, who was 30-11, lost in the quarterfinals to Smithville’s Devan Lewis in 1:18. Lewis won the state title.
Sickmeier was decisioned, 4-0, by Rolla’s Dathan Mickem, the eventual fourth-place finisher.
Ward was pinned in the quarterfinals by eventual runner-up Zane Persinger of Neosho in 1:07.
In the wrestlebacks, Ward was pinned in 2:53 by Grain Valley’s Donovan McBride in 2:53. McBride finished fourth.
Ward finished the season at 30-12.
Union’s other qualifiers were knocked out Thursday.
• Junior Dominick Beine (106) lost both matches. He was pinned by Warrenton’s Bryce Edison in 3:14 and lost a 16-1 technical fall to Lebanon’s Quintin Long in 4:50.
Beine ended the season at 32-16.
• Sam Inman (113) was pinned by Grandview’s Anthony Mariche in 21 seconds to open the meet and then dropped a 9-4 decision to McCluer North’s Jajuan Jones. Mariche finished as the runner-up.
Inman, a sophomore, was 28-12 this season.
• Senior Jacob Nowak (160) lost in 1:17 to Kearney’s Daryn Langford in the first round and then was pinned in 1:00 by fifth-place finisher Andre Ridenhour.
Nowak finished with a 14-13 record.
• Senior David Clark (220) was unable to wrestle in the state meet. A district champion, Clark finished at 42-7.