Ryder Kuenzel represented the host school Saturday on top of the medal stand at the Union Boys Wrestling Tournament.
Kuenzel (170) was Union’s lone champion in the meet, cut down to one day this year.
“Ryder Kuenzel was our lone champion on the boys side,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “He had a tough match against (Oliver) Mace from Borgia in the semifinals but won easily in the finals.”
Union also had three wrestlers finish second, one take fourth, and three others finish fifth.
In the team standings, Union was the top area program, placing third with 177.5 points.
“Overall the boys continued to wrestle well and keep improving,” Cranmer said. “We finished third as a team, which was a strong finish for us this year. I don’t think we could have done much better as a team.”
Marshfield won the title at 284 points. Northwest was second at 226.5 points.
Following Union in the top five were Fatima at 162 points and Logan-Rogersville at 161.5 points.
Also of note were St. Clair (sixth at 146) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (13th at 45).
Kuenzel pinned St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders in 2:57 to open the meet. He then pinned Branson’s Sam Holloway in 1:28.
In the quarterfinals, Kuenzel pinned Connor Mort of Northwest in 3:04.
Kuenzel’s closest match was against Borgia’s Oliver Mace in the semifinals. Kuenzel won, 4-3.
In the title bout, Kuenzel posted an 11-2 major decision over Marshfield’s Dusty Stevens.
Finishing second were Dominick Beine (113), Sam Inman (120) and Bowen Ward (152).
Beine wrestled three times, winning twice.
He pinned Ste. Genevieve’s Bryant Schwent in 0:40 and Potosi’s Tanner Adamson in 2:38.
In the final round, Alex Turley of Webster Groves pinned Beine in 4:41.
Inman won his first four matches. He won by technical falls over St. Clair’s Gabe Martinez (16-0 in 3:08) and Branson’s Eli Stein (15-0 in 2:46), to start the meet.
In the quarterfinals, Inman defeated Lucas Ahrens of Northwest, 7-1. He then won a 16-0 technical fall over Marshfield’s Tommy Mynatt in 2:00.
In the title bout, Fatima’s Jason Strope pinned Inman in 1:50.
Ward started with a 17-7 major decision over Windsor’s Seth Winkelmann. He then pinned Logan-Rogersville’s Beau Thompson in 5:08.
In the semifinals, Ward won 6-2 over Ste. Genevieve’s Levi Wiegand. In the title bout, Northwest’s Cannon Newhouse pinned Ward in 0:18.
Wyatt Davis ended fourth. He opened with a 3:18 pin of St. James’ Elijah Wilcox and followed with a 4:39 pin of Branson’s Sebastian Devries.
In the semifinals, Davis lost a 9-0 major decision to Northwest’s Landon Rogers. He then was pinned by Logan-Rogersville’s Kit Farran.
Fifth-place finishers were Gabriel Hoekel (145), Seth Inman (160) and Connor Johnson (182).
After dropping his first two matches, Hoekel came back to win his final two. Hoekel pinned Ste. Genevieve’s Nathan Selby in 5:39. He then pinned Kory Kretzer in 3:04.
Inman opened by pinning St. Clair’s Adrian Arguilez in 1:47 before losing his next two matches.
Inman bounced back to pin Branson’s Connor Candler in 1:31 and Logan-Rogersville’s Cooper Martin in 3:09 to finish with two wins.
Johnson lost his first two bouts before pinning Borgia’s Brynner Frankenberg in 0:51 and Ste. Genevieve’s Elijah Holifield in 1:10.
Elias Neely (132) and Chris McQueen (220) both ended seventh.
Neely lost his first four matches before pinning St. James’ Ryan Spurgeon in 2:57.
McQueen went 2-3. He pinned Logan-Rogersville’s Joey Anderson in 1:33, and Borgia’s Jacob Gildehaus in 1:57.