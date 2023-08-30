Tyler Kromer scored three minutes into overtime Saturday as the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights edged Northwest in the season opener.
“It was a really solid win to start the season,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Northwest is a solid program with a great coach.”
Playing in Cedar Hill, Kromer got a head to Vincent Strohmeyer’s corner kick to give Borgia the win.
“We got better as the game went on, controlling the ball, and by the end of regulation and into overtime, we were in the driver’s seat,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We won in overtime with a header by senior Tyler Kromer perfectly placed in the side net. It was a great way to start the season.”
After a weather delay, each team scored a goal in the first half. Owen Bolzenius scored Borgia’s goal with Jack Meyers drawing the assist.
“We went down a goal early and were able to tie it up in the first half,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They showed good mental toughness to stick to the game plan after going down on the road. Junior newcomer Owen Bolzenius scored off a pass from Jack Meyers.”
Northwest’s goal came from Luke Licare.
Justin Mort made four saves in net for the Knights, including a penalty kick in the second half.
Alex Drexler stopped nine Borgia shots in the Northwest goal.
Borgia is the defending Class 1 state champion, but got a surprise last Friday when the 2023 class and district assignments were made. Borgia knew it was going to play up a class, but the Knights were elevated back to Class 3 and will play in District 2 along with Festus, Mehlville, Pacific, Rockwood Summit, Union, Washington and Windsor.
