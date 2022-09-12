Tyler Kromer scored the game-winning goal in the second half Tuesday to help the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights improve to 3-0.
Borgia edged Southern Boone County at Bank of Washington Field, 2-1.
“The winning goal was started by Adam Rickman battling deep in the left corner,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “To use a hockey term, he got the second assist. He picked out Anthony Strohmeyer in front of the goal with a pinpoint pass. Strohmeyer laid a one touch pass off to Kromer for the game-winning goal. It was a brilliant team-effort goal.”
Daniel Strohmeyer said his team showed a lot of character in the win.
“This is the kind of game we lost last season,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “So, to get a win in a close hard-fought game is a definite improvement. Southern Boone is a solid program with a lot of postseason success. They played us tough and made us work hard to get the lead and keep it.”
Zach Mort scored the opening goal in the first half and Kromer assisted.
Southern Boone’s Noah Ottinger scored off a rebound to tie it three minutes into the second half.
“We really controlled the game in the first half, but Southern Boone came back and took it to us in the second half,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They stepped up their intensity level and scored an early second half goal to tie it up.”
Justin Mort stopped three shots in goal for the win.
“Junior midfielder Tyler Kromer was key to victory with the assist on the first goal and scoring the winning goal,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It was great for him to get the stats because he always plays a key role, but doesn’t get the stats.”
Daniel Strohmeyer noted that Luke Imholte, a senior defender, made his debut after missing the first two games.
The Knights fell to 3-1 Thursday with a 2-1 loss to Perryville on penalty kicks.
Adam Rickman scored Borgia’s goal.
Borgia hosts Helias Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
