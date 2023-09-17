St. Francis Borgia senior Tyler Kromer scored four times, twice in each half, as the soccer Knights shut out Union at Bank of Washington Field Tuesday, 6-0.
“Union always plays hard,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They battled to the final whistle and that is a credit to the players and coaches.”
Union Head Coach Brady Weinhold said Borgia showed his team what needs improvement.
“Borgia is a very talented team from top to bottom,” Weinhold said. “They were organized and played off each other very well. This will be a good film session to learn from some of our mistakes. It starts at the top with me. I need to do a better job of putting our players in a better position to be successful. We need to be more organized and have a cleaner idea of the game plan we are trying to implement.”
The game meant more than just local bragging rights as Borgia (9-1) and Union (1-5) both are in Class 3 District 2. The postseason tournament will be played at Borgia.
Kromer scored the first of his goals 7:30 into the game, moving along the right baseline after pulling the goalkeeper out of the net.
Just 2:40 after that goal, Landon Apprill scored to make it 2-0 for the Knights.
Kromer’s second made it 3-0 and that’s how things stood at the half.
“We had to adjust to Union’s high line catching our forwards offsides early,” Strohmeyer said. “The hard part for us was to not get frustrated and adjust. We did and then were able to break them down.”
Kromer added two more goals in the second half while Peyton Grannemann also found the back of the net.
Drew Fischer, Chris Hasting, Kromer, Hunter Reinberg and Anthony Strohmeyer earned assists.
“Tyler Kromer is playing on another level right now,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “With three assists Monday night and four goals tonight. He has eight goals and eight assists for the season. That balance of assists and goals is a testament for him as a player and the balance we have as a team.”
Justin Mort stopped two shots for the shutout win.
Daniel Strohmeyer said that Union had other chances.
“Ardell Young is a talented dynamic player who I enjoy watching play,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “He is a threat every time he touches the ball and came close to breaking up the shutout several times.”
Sam Miller was in goal for the Wildcats.
“I thought at times we looked good and had a ton of effort, but we just have to find a way to minimize our mental mistakes,” Weinhold said. “So far, those mistakes are costing us goals and with the caliber of teams we have played so far, it’s tough to come back from those.”
Borgia gets a week off before hosting Saint Louis University High next Tuesday.
“Our next game is at home against SLUH,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They are the No. 1 team in the St. Louis area right now. We are excited to have them out to Washington and to test ourselves against the best of the best.”
Union played Sullivan Thursday and returns to Stierberger Stadium to host Rolla Monday.
