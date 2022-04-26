St. Francis Borgia Regional captured the title Friday at the Sullivan Tournament.
Playing at Sullivan Golf Club, Borgia was paced by scramble winners Will Warden and Alex Weber, who shot 71 as a pair to win by a single stroke.
“While it was a scramble, I was really happy with how our boys competed for all 18 holes,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Will and Alex set the tone for us and played a solid 18 holes. They were able to get to 3 under par at one point during the tournament.”
Borgia’s team of Sam Tuepker and Kyran Maciejewski shot 75 to place fifth while Austin Cooper and Sam Holtmeyer carded a round of 81.
“Sam and Kyan made so many clutch putts during the round,” Pelster said. “This allowed them to post a really solid score and they scrambled magnificently. Austin and Sam had two rough holes that hurt them during the round but overall played well. Hopefully this is something to build on for the boys going forward.”
Each team sent out three two-person scramble teams.
Borgia carded a team score of 227 while St. James was second at 230.
Union finished third at 232, Sullivan was fourth at 243, Pacific shot 254 and St. Clair was sixth at 259.
Owensville (275) and Hermann (283) rounded out the field.
The St. James teams were Wilson McDaniel and Jake Wilson (72), Harrison Janes and Isaiah Cairer (75), and Ryan Spurgeon and Hunter Redburn (83).
Union’s teams were Garrett Klenke and Dalton Adkins (75), Will Herbst and Peyton Hall (77), and Jace Pipes and Colin Trybus (80).
Sullivan’s pairings were Kaleb White and Luc Schuler (80), Logan Watters and Blaine Sappington (81), and Charlie Lohden and Luke Todd (82).
Pacific’s teams were Connor Bartel and Beau Anderson (78), Zach Cowsert and Andre Suddoth (87) and Jacob Dattoli and Stephen Bishop (89).
Leading St. Clair was the team of Ryan Bozada and Anthony Broeker, which finished at 80.
Hayden Johnson and Carter Short teamed up for an 88 while Brandon Barnes and Cameron Simcox ended at 90.
“Being a scramble tournament, the boys had to work together as a team and did fairly well,” St. Clair Head Coach Matt Gordon said. “We are confident that our guys will start to peak at the right time before conference and district.”
Playing for Owensville were Tyler Perkins and Eoin Krupp (91), Brendan Decker and Charlie Whelan (91), and Crew Epstein and Noah Caldwell (93).
Playing for Hermann were Trigg Lindahl and Allyson Hollrah (72), Hiram Poehlman and Max Miller (90). Playing solo was Jackson Poehlman, who shot 121.