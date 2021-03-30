Paced by co-medalists Clayton Swartz and Will Warden, the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Knights recorded a victory over St. Mary’s Tuesday in the home opener.
Playing at Franklin County Country Club, Swartz and Warden each recorded nine-hole rounds of 40 to lead the field.
As a team, Borgia shot 213, and St. Mary’s ended at 296.
“We were lucky that the rain held off,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It was a bit breezy but a great day to get out for golf.”
Carter Lange and Sam Tuepker each shot 44. Austin Cooper was next at 45, and Andrew Dyson carded a round of 47.
Each team golfed six and counted the five lowest scores.
Neier credited Franklin County Country Club for providing an excellent facility and his assistant coaches for their work with the golfers.