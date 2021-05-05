The St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Knights gained hometown bragging rights Monday.
Borgia shot a 165 to win at home in a tri meet against Lutheran South (173) and crosstown rival Washington (176).
Will Warden was the individual medalist, leading all golfers with a round of 34 at Franklin County Country Club.
“It was a great day to be playing,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “The course was in great condition. It was one of the few times all year that we’ve been able to play the ball down.”
Clayton Swartz was second for the Knights with a 37.
Sam Tuepker and Austin Cooper both shot a 47.
Alex Weber carded a 50 to round out Borgia’s day.
For Washington, Brennan Strubberg led with a 38.
Alex Fregalette (42), Hayden Bean (47) and Jake Rhodes (49) also played for the Blue Jays.
Lutheran South’s scores included 42s for Andrew Hennen and Elijah Shirley, a 44 for Jack Anderson, 45 for Anay Saxena and a 46 from Nicklas Johnston.