After Union cut the ribbon on the new Stierberger Stadium turf Friday, the St. Francis Borgia Knights put it to heavy use in a 52-7 victory over the Wildcats.
“To do what we did in this place, I could not be more proud of the kids,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said.
“There’s not a lot you can say,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We played OK in the second half, but made way too many mistakes in the first half. You’re not going to play with good football teams and get results when you turn the ball over like we did. We did not play well enough in the first half.”
Borgia (2-0) blitzed Union (0-2) in the second quarter for 35 points, turning a 10-0 lead into a 45-0 advantage at the intermission.
And the Knights weren’t done. Will Hoer returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a 90-yard touchdown and Adam Rickman’s seventh extra-point conversion of the night made it 52-0.
Union got a consolation score with 1:39 left in the third quarter on a 16-yard Wyatt Birke run and Ryan Stowe conversion, but that was it for Union’s scoring offense.
“We didn’t quit,” Grahl said. “We got down on ourselves at the end of the first half, but we were able to come out and put in a score and get a couple of stops in the second half. You can’t win against good football teams when you make that many mistakes. I think we have a good football team out there. We’ve just got to find it.”
Borgia dominated the game, especially in the first half, playing with a short field multiple times.
Borgia had five takeaways with three interceptions and two fumble returns. The Knights got another short field on a blocked punt. Borgia also was able to stop Union on fourth down.
All of those factors led to Borgia’s first half scoring surge.
“If you have a short field, you’re going to take advantage and win the ballgame,” Gildehaus said. “It’s the teams that have to drive 80 yards who are going to struggle. That’s why we’ve been fortunate.”
Gildehaus also caused issues for the Wildcats by changing up the offense.
Gildehaus pulled out the trick book and changed up the entire backfield. Jace Mittler went in for starting quarterback Koen Zeltmann with Nathan Kell and Will Hoer going into the backfield.
“Our two quarterback system worked well,” Gildehaus said. “Mittler can throw the ball, but Koen is very good. Now, teams don’t know what we’re going to do.”
The changes included running receiver sweeps with Tate Marquart.
Up front, Borgia’s linemen were able to create the holes the backs needed to pick up the long gains.
Kell was the only Borgia player to score multiple touchdowns and he scored twice. Mittler, Zeitzmann, Sam Tuepker (interception return), Marquart and Hoer (kickoff return) also hit the end zone.
Rickman added a 21-yard field goal to his seven extra-point kicks in his second football game, first as the team’s kicker.
“Wow!” Gildehaus said. “What an unbelievable asset he is to any team. He puts it into the end zone nearly every time and they have to start at the 20. He kicked it to the one after a penalty and they ran it out and still got it at the 20.”
Borgia gained 183 yards on the ground, 85 through the air and 186 on returns (kicks and defensive returns).
Union was credited with 70 rushing and 108 passing yards on the night.
Hayden Wolfe led Borgia’s rushers with 60 yards on 11 carries.
Kell was next with 42 yards on two carries.
Marquart picked up 27 yards on three carries while Mittler ended with two rushes for 21 yards. Zeltmann kept the ball four times for 16 yards.
Mason Wilmesher had three carries for eight yards. Will Weber ran once for seven yards. Sebastian Filla had five carries for one yard and Hoer ran once for one yard.
Zeltmann threw eight times, completing six passes for 80 yards.
Mittler had one completion in two attempts for five yards and a touchdown.
Marquart caught four of the passes for 59 yards and Kell had three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Lucas Hardin and Wolfe each had five tackles and one assist. Wolfe and Luke Maune each had a sack. Wolfe forced a fumble.
Henry Guehne and Marquart recovered fumbles.
Tuepker, Kell and Brody Denbow intercepted passes.
Kell ended with four tackles and three assists. Tuepker had three tackles and one assist.
“We got sacks and we put pressure on them,” Gildehaus said. “To come up big like we did on fourth-down situations, when they went for it, those are big plays. Then we scored and got interceptions. It was a team effort. The team played outstanding.”
For Union, Ryan Rapert was 3-7 for 25 yards. Connor Curnutte completed eight of 20 attempts for 83 yards and three interceptions.
Birke led Union’s rushers with eight carries for 41 yards and one touchdown.
Hayden Parmenter ran eight times for 31 yards.
Rapert had two carries for two yards, Christopher Voss ran twice for one yard and Curnutte lost five yards on three rushes.
Rapert was the top receiver with 74 yards on seven catches. Birke caught three passes for 26 yards. Braden Pracht logged one catch for eight yards.
“There will be no excuses in our football program, I can guarantee you that,” Grahl said. “We’re going to get back to work on Monday and it’s going to be a very tough week and every position on our football team is open right now. We’re a young football team right now and we’re going through some growing pains, but there’s a good football team in there.”
Only one Borgia kickoff wasn’t a touchback and Parker Schrader returned it for 16 yards.
Birke was the tackles leader with five solos and one assist.
Schrader had three solo tackles and three assists. Nick D’Onofrio and Joseph Zagarri each had three solo tackles and two assists.
Nathan Keith and Hayden McCormick were credited with six assists apiece. Trey Ladymon added five.
This was Borgia’s first win over Union since 2020 and biggest since 2014. The series ended with this game as the teams will not play next year.
“It’s the last time we get a chance to play them and they’ve spanked us pretty good in the past,” Gildehaus said. “They’re a good team. Last week against Pacific, we got a break. It was an intense week of practice. The only way we’re going to get a No. 1 seed in our district is to get better. We have to. The schedule we’re playing is not going to be easy. This was the last one with Union. We just had to get it done.”
Week 3
Borgia hits the road to play a nonconference game against Strafford (1-1).
Borgia won last year’s meeting in Washington, 40-10.
Strafford opened with a 24-6 win over Mountain View Liberty before losing at Ava last week, 38-7.
Union goes to Sullivan (2-0) to open Four Rivers Conference play.
Union has won the last eight meetings. Sullivan’s last win was 33-7 in 2015. The last time Sullivan beat Union in Sullivan was 2012.
The Eagles have started the season with two one-sided wins over Northwest (49-3) and De Soto (57-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.