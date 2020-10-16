District ramifications were prevalent in Monday’s soccer matchup.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (7-8) improved to 2-0 against Class 3 District 6 opponents with a 5-2 win on the road at Pacific (6-5-2).
Borgia held a 2-1 lead at halftime.
“It’s a good win, but I think we can be even better,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “I know that Pacific was down a couple of key players tonight with quarantines and that stuff hits everybody.”
Pacific was playing without multiple seniors, including its top two scoring threats in Jacob Sauvage and Gavin Bukowsky.
“They’re a good team,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We were a little short-handed today. Even at full strength, it’s still a tough task to take out that team. I felt we played well there in the first half and stuck with them there a bit in the second half, but their experience and their ball movement really got to us there at the end.”
Borgia was led by a hat trick from Jake Nowak. Those three goals give Nowak 22 on the season, second in the St. Louis area behind only Ft. Zumwalt South’s Karson Gibbs at 32.
“He missed the last week and a half for quarantine,” Strohmeyer said. “We played five games without him and half of our seniors. So, it’s kind of like Christmas, having all of our seniors back on the field and playing hard again.”
Andrew Dyson and Brent Lemon also scored for the Knights.
Assists were attributed to Ethan Mort and Nowak.
Ayden Biedenstein and Cade Bell each scored for Pacific and Bell was credited with an assist.
“Being down Sauvage and Bukowsky puts a lot of pressure on some of our other guys to step up and I feel like they did,” Knott said. “Cade Bell played well in the middle and our defense, I said at the beginning of the year — the only reason we’re able to push some of these guys up this year is if Blake Bearden stepped up. He’s played his tail off all year long and solidified our defense. He’s made it to where we can hang offensively with some teams.”
Justin Mort recorded two saves for Borgia.
Pacific goalkeeper Jared Hootman turned in 15 saves.
Soccer power Rockwood Summit (3-2), the defending Class 3 state champion, is the likely favorite for the top seed in the district after a late start to the season near the end of September.
With wins in hand against both Union and Pacific, Borgia is virtually assured of a higher seed.
Borgia next plays at St. Pius X Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Pacific hosted Sullivan in Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday and remains home next week to host Northwest Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.