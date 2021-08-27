It was a reunion of three of the top teams from last season’s Class 3 District 6 boys soccer tournament.
Playing Thursday at Rockwood Summit, the 2020 champions hosted runner-up St. Francis Borgia Regional and semifinalist Union for a jamboree event.
“The jamboree went well,” Borgia head coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It is always a good chance to see the team in action.”
Matt Fennessey, beginning another stint in charge of the Wildcats, saw good things from his team.
“Overall, I was very pleased with our results,” Fennessey said. “We had 12 kids playing. For the most part we were able to stay with the pace of play. We’ve been focusing on defensive play thus far. So to come out with two shutouts I thought was solid.”
The Knights (14-10 last season) will open the season Sept. 2 with an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division match at St. Dominic.
Union (18-4-1) plays Aug. 27 at Northwest.
Fennessey was impressed that his team didn’t allow a goal on the night.
“I felt the defensive backs stepped up, especially Donnie Sherwood and Will Herbst,” Fennessey said. “Donnie blocked a big shot in the Rockwood Summit game, and Will controlled the offensive attack. Ardell Young and Jacob Dowil also contributed to our success in the middle of the field. Those boys were playing as center midfielders, relatively new positions for them.”
Strohmeyer commended a couple of young players.
“Sophomore Drew Fischer had a really solid performance at center back,” Strohmeyer said. “Sophomore midfielder Tyler Kromer played well and created some nice chances for us.”
Strohmeyer was happy that his team showed some offense against Rockwood Summit.
“We didn’t score against Summit, but we created a few chances, and I consider that an area of success,” Strohmeyer said. “When we lost to them in the district last year, I don’t think we had a look at goal the entire game. We also had some nice moments controlling and moving the ball and overall good intensity defensively.”
For both teams, there’s work still to be done.
“The list is too long to talk about what we need to work on still,” Fennessey said. “The boys are still trying to figure me out, and I’m figuring them out. I was happy with the grit and determination that they played with. If we play with that style, we are all going to feel good about the product we leave on the field.”
Strohmeyer feels his team needs to learn to play quicker.
“There is a lot to work on,” Strohmeyer said. “In possession, we need to play faster through the middle, and the timing and decisions of our forward’s runs needs to improve. Defensively we need to work on organization and communication. Our intensity level was good, but we need to balance the aggressive intensity with smart soccer.”