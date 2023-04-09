St. Francis Borgia’s boys volleyball Knights picked up back-to-back wins over Archdiocesan Athletic Association rivals this week.
St. Francis Borgia’s boys volleyball Knights picked up back-to-back wins over Archdiocesan Athletic Association rivals this week.
Playing Tuesday in St. Louis, Borgia defeated St. Mary’s in five sets, 18-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10.
The Knights needed four games to beat Duchesne at home Wednesday, 26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 25-12.
With the wins, Borgia climbed to 5-6 on the season.
St. Mary’s
Ian Desmond led the Knights offensively with 15 kills. Ben Lause also reached double digits with 10 kills.
Kayden Parmentier was next with six kills. Harris Robinson and Colton Lange each had three kills and Jack Boone added two kills.
Anthony Strohmeyer led the defense with 25 digs. Desmond, Lause and Robinson each had 11 digs. Will Richardson was next with seven.
Parmentier and Lange posted three digs apiece. Charlie Eggert had two digs and Jack Meyers added one.
Borgia served 14 aces with Desmond and Eggert each getting three.
Lause, Richardson and Strohmeyer served two aces apiece. Parmentier and Robinson served one each.
Robinson handed out 32 assists. Eggert, Richardson, Lange, Jimmy Adolphson and Strohmeyer had one assist apiece.
Parmentier and Lange teamed up for a block.
Statistics from the Duchesne match were not available at deadline.
