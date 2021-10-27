Looking to build for the postseason, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights finished third in a tri-meet Thursday.
Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS) won with 120 points. Vianney was second at 102, and Borgia scored 79 points.
“The meet was a tough one,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “It was actually the second tough one in a row, making it even more difficult. The score wasn’t what we had hoped it would be, but the times really speak for themselves.”
There were several positives.
“Gabe Rio got better state time by dropping nearly seven seconds in the 200 free (second in 1:51.94),” Alferman-Molitor said. “He also beat the school record with that time.”
Aidan Garlock was the winner in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.79, and he won the 100 freestyle in 49.91.
“Aidan also got a better state time in the 50 free and 100 free,” Alferman-Molitor said.
“Nearly every swimmer dropped time in at least one event. It was great to see the team be competitive with MICDS since they were state champions last year,” she said.
Borgia’s Ian Pfeiffer won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:22, over 23 seconds in front of MICDS swimmer Josh Borja.
Rio was second to Garlock in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.22.
The 200 freestyle team of Nick Haberberger, Alan Weidemann, Will Jett and Hunter Smith placed second in 1:47.49, edging Vianney for that spot.
Borgia also placed second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:44.79. Swimming for Borgia were Pfeiffer, Rio, Smith and Garlock.