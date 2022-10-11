Returning to friendly waters Friday, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights defeated Missouri Military Academy at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA, 110-60.
Borgia’s winning swimmers were:
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 8:06 pm
• 200 medley relay team of Ian Pfeiffer, Zach Posinski, Aidan Garlock and Gabe Rio in 1:50.83.
• Posinski in 200 freestyle in 1:57.50.
• Rio in 50 freestyle in 23.78.
• Rio in 100 freestyle in 52.69.
• Hunter Smith in 500 freestyle in 6:00.44.
• Garlock in 100 backstroke in 1:00.86.
• 400 freestyle relay team of Rio, Pfeiffer, Garlock and Posinski in 3:48.21.
MMA winners were:
• Anthony Melick in 200 individual medley in 2:15.06.
• Tiago Ruas Deluca in 100 butterfly in 55.61.
• 200 freestyle relay team of Paolo Pereira de Abreu, Melick, Malachi Imrie and Ruas Deluca in 1:43.40.
• Pereira de Abreu in 100 breaststroke in 1:09.72.
