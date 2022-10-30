Concluding the dual meet season, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights defeated Farmington Wednesday in St. Francois County, 111-53.
“This was the last dual meet of the season,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “For the seniors, it was the last of their high school career. They finished with a flourish.”
The last meet of the regular season is Friday’s MICDS Invitational. That also will serve as the Archdiocesan Athletic Association championship with Borgia’s totals being compared to the combined Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian program.
At Farmington, Borgia swimmers claimed 10 of the 11 races and added five second-place finishes as well.
“It was a meet of the present and the future,” Jones said. “The seniors swam events they don’t ordinarily swim, and did a great job. Meanwhile, the underclassmen gave a glimpse of the promise of the future.
• 200 medley relay team of Zach Posinski, Will Jett, Aidan Garlock and Gabe Rio in 1:53.92.
• Hunter Smith in 200 freestyle in 2:10.29.
• Garlock in 200 individual medley in 2:12.44.
• Posinski in 50 freestyle in 24.69.
• Rio in 100 butterfly in 57.57.
• Jett in 500 freestyle in 6:08.28.
• Posinski in 100 backstroke in 1:03.93.
• Rio in 100 breaststroke in 1:11.71.
• 400 freestyle relay team of Posinski, Smith, Garlock and Rio in 3:57.37.
Taking second were Jett (200 freestyle), Nick Haberberger (100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), Smith (500 freestyle) and 200 freestyle relay (Haberberger, Lincoln Schaefer, Braydon Weggemann and Smith).
Jones said there were additional highlights.
“Lincoln Schaefer did a great job in his first 500 free ever, as did Braydon Weggemann in the 200 free,” Jones said. “Lukas Etter swam his personal best in the 100 breaststroke, and Connor Briggs PR’d in the 50 freestyle.”