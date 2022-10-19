Hosting it’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association arch-rival, the combined Lutheran St. Charles and O’Fallon Christian squad, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights powered to a 107-55 win Friday afternoon at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA.
“The Borgia guys got it done again,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “They continue building depth as a team, and as individual swimmers.”
Borgia swims three times this week. The Knights head to the St. Peters Rec-Plex Tuesday for a tri-meet against Ft. Zumwalt East and Washington.
On Thursday, the Knights return to the Rec-Plex to take on MICDS and Vianney.
Borgia hosts De Smet Friday at 4:15 p.m. for senior night.
Against the Lutheran-Christian team Friday, Jones said Borgia’s swimmers worked hard for the win.
“I tell these guys it doesn’t matter what the place is, the goal is if the other team’s guy is close, finish it hard,” she said. “Races are won by individuals, meets are won by total team depth. These guys closed hard, and it showed.”
• 00 individual medley team of Connor Briggs, Will Jett, Nick Haberberger and Ian Pfeiffer in 2:03.81.
• unter Smith in 200 freestyle in 2:13.15.
• idan Garlock in 200 individual medley in 2:13.65.
• abe Rio in 50 freestyle in 24.07.
• io in 100 butterfly in 58.94.
• feiffer in 100 freestyle in 59.39.
• mith in 500 freestyle in 6:12.43.
• 00 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Jett, Haberberger and Rio in 1:44.19.
• arlock in 100 backstroke in 1:04.26.
• ett in 100 breaststroke in 1:12.13.
• 00 freestyle relay of Rio, Pfeiffer, Smith and Garlock in 3:50.18.
Borgia also had two second-place finishes, Haberberger took second in both the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.