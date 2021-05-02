Taking care of business on the road Tuesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball boys Knights swept Duchesne in three games, 25-8, 25-16, 25-19.
“It was a team you should beat, and our kids did a great job of not letting them get any momentum to get into the match,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
Steiger said Duchesne has struggled this season.
“I don’t know if they’ve won a match this year, so that tells you a little bit about them,” Steiger said. “It was their senior night, so they did have a little pep in their step.”
According to initial statistics, Aiden Brundick led the team with 10 kills. Spencer Breckenkamp was next with five. Nick Dyson added three, Ryan Kopmann posted two, and Jason Lause and Jason Derner each had one kill.
Jason Lause was the team’s main setter and had all but three of the assists.
In the blocking department, Breckenkamp had three solo stuffs. Derner had one solo block and one block assist. Jason Lause had one block assist.
Joseph Lause and Dyson were credited with five digs apiece. Brundick posted three, and Ryan Kluesner, Jason Lause and Leo Hillermann each had one.
Borgia served 15 aces. Jason Lause led the way with five. Brundick was next with four. Joseph Lause posted three aces. Breckenkamp contributed two, and Kluesner added one ace.
“We got a few kids some playing time who don’t normally play a lot,” Steiger said. “It was a good experience.”
St. Dominic
Playing Thursday on the road in O’Fallon, the Knights fell to St. Dominic, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20.
St. Dominic is the second seed in the upcoming Class 3 Tournament.
Breckenkamp was the kills leader with eight. Brundick and Dyson each had three.
Kopmann and Jason Lause had two kills apiece and Joseph Lause added one.
Kopmann ended with three total blocks. Breckenkamp had two while Dyson, Brundick and Jason Derner each had one.