Something clicked Saturday in the third quarter for the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights.
And that helped Borgia (14-12) move past fifth-seeded Rockwood Summit (12-14) in the opening round of the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Westminster Christian Academy, 60-37.
“It was a good win,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They have a very talented team. They are very physical with good size and good guards. We were happy to come out with the win.”
For the win, the Knights move into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal game against top-seeded Westminster. The Knights and Wildcats haven’t played this season. Borgia is looking to extend a streak of making it to the district championship game to 13 years in a row. The Knights have made every district final since 2008, last losing in the semifinals to St. Charles in 2007.
“I don’t know a lot about Westminster,” Neier said. “We were just worried about Rockwood Summit coming into this game. I know they have a big kid inside who is pretty good and they have a great record with a long winning streak. They’re just a really good team and well-coached.”
Borgia led the Falcons after one quarter, 14-8, but the lead fell to five points, 23-18, at the half.
In the second quarter, the Knights struggled to get any outside shots to fall. Borgia had trouble penetrating against a bigger Rockwood Summit squad, but even when the Knights got to the hoop, the ball didn’t drop.
“It was a tight game in the first half and I thought we played pretty good defensively,” Neier said. “There were times we left guys open or were out of position. Overall, we played good defensively. We were a little impatient on offense and not hitting very well from the three-point line. I think we were 3-16 in the first half. In the second half, I think we showed a little more patience and got better shots. We were able to put some big shots in.
Rockwood Summit hit the first two baskets of the third quarter, cutting the Borgia lead to 23-22. That’s when Neier signaled for a timeout and called his team over to regroup.
“Coach (Adam) Fischer has done a great job of getting them to run the offense and we weren’t running the offense very well,” Neier said. “We weren’t making good cuts or screening well. We were taking quick shots even with a guy coming out with a hand up. We talked about being a little more patient and running our offense to make them work a little bit. We worked on getting better shots.”
It worked. Borgia turned up its ball movement and that led to easy baskets. Borgia went on a 14-3 run after that to close out the quarter with a 37-25 advantage.
Once Borgia started getting the layups, the outside shots started to open up and fall. Borgia continued to roll, winning, 60-37.
“As we extended the lead, I think they hurried a little bit,” Neier said. “That’s always a big part of basketball. If you can get the lead and keep your patience, you can put some pressure on them.”
Borgia’s three seniors led the scoring attack. Alex Brinkmann and Cole Weber scored 15 points apiece while Trent Strubberg scored 12.
Brinkmann went 9-9 at the free-throw line and added nine rebounds, three steals and one assist.
For the game, Borgia went 20-24 from the free-throw stripe.
Weber and Strubberg hit two three-point baskets apiece. Borgia had six as a team.
Weber also had five rebounds and a steal.
Strubberg added two steals, an assist and a rebound.
Andrew Dyson scored nine points with two assists and a rebound.
Max Meyers netted four points with three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Grant Schroeder scored three points with two steals, an assist and a rebound.
Ryan Kell scored two points by hitting the final two free throws.
Aiden Brundick recorded a steal.
The game also marked the return of Andrew Patton, who played a little bit in the first half. He has been out for several games with a foot injury.
Matt Garnatz led the Falcons in scoring with 16 points.
Blake Vaughan was next with eight points.
Jacques Thomas scored five points while Jon Thomas and Will Eastland had three points apiece.
Conner Winkler added two points.
The Falcons were 3-8 from the free-throw line and hit four three-point baskets.