Scoring 23 of the game’s first 25 points, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights cruised to a 59-18 victory at Warrenton Friday.
“I think we really played well as a team on both ends of the court,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Defensively, we really got after it and moved. We really put pressure on them to get them to play a little faster than they wanted to. Not only did we put pressure on passes, but also on them shooting the ball.
“Offensively, (Assistant Coach) Adam Fischer does such a great job with our offense and running plays,” Neier said. “Our kids moved the ball very well and we got some open shots. It was one of those nights where the ball was going in.”
Borgia (7-4) opened the game with an 8-0 lead before Warrenton (2-8) got its first basket. Borgia closed the quarter with the next 15 points.
The Knights continued to build the lead and were up at the half, 45-6.
That allowed Neier to give considerable playing time to everyone on the roster.
“They do work hard in practice,” Neier said. “They do as much running as the kids who play all of the time and have to work just as hard. The benefit is that our team is better because of all of their hard work in practice. When they get an opportunity to play, they don’t waste it. They did a good job of moving the ball and playing defense. We had some kids who don’t play a lot put in some big buckets.”
Borgia’s starting unit came back into the game in the third quarter, but left a few minutes into the quarter. Borgia led 55-13 after three quarters and finished out the game, 59-18.
Grant Schroeder led Borgia with 22 points. He netted 20 of those in the first half. He also had five steals, two rebounds and an assist. He hit three of Borgia’s 10 three-point baskets.
“Grant Schroeder started off the night really hot and some other guys chipped in,” Neier said. “We kept widening the gap a little bit at a time and that really put some pressure on them, I think, to play quicker than they wanted to.”
Adam Rickman and Tate Marquart both closed with seven points.
Rickman also had four rebounds, four blocked shots, three steals and two assists.
Marquart also had one assist, one rebound and one steal.
Sam Dunard and Alec Riegel both scored six points. Each hit two three-point baskets.
Dunard also pulled down two rebounds. Riegel had one rebound.
Drew Fischer, Nathan Kell and Beau Brinker each scored three points.
Fischer also had eight assists and two rebounds.
Kell had three rebounds and a steal.
Brinker pulled down three rebounds.
Heath Landwehr closed with two points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Zach Mort had three rebounds and two steals.
Garren Parks pulled down one rebound.
Borgia hit 10 three-point shots and went 7-14 from the free-throw line.
Parks had to leave the game early, suffering a right ankle injury with 5:33 to play in the first half.
“I think we’re going to miss Garren for a little while,” Neier said. “He’s a kid who plays awfully hard. It’s a tough loss. Hopefully, it’s not too bad and he won’t miss that much time.”
He wasn’t the only Knight to get hurt. Rickman was hit twice in the face in the third quarter with 4:40 to play and the game was paused to clean up the court and stop his nosebleed.
An intentional foul was called on the play. Rickman took his free throws and left the game.
Tyler Oliver led Warrenton with seven points.
Other Warrenton scorers were Joseph Evans with five points and Mason Stout and Troy Anderson with three points apiece.
The Warriors hit one three-point shot and went 5-8 from the free-throw line.