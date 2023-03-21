St. Francis Borgia’s boys volleyball Knights opened play with matches Friday and Saturday.
The Knights won their home opener Saturday over Cape Notre Dame, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23.
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 11:55 pm
Playing Friday at Ft. Zumwalt West, Borgia lost, 25-12, 25-23, 16-25, 25-13.
Additional information, including statistics, was not available at deadline.
