Pacific dominated the stat sheets.
But St. Francis Borgia managed to survive on the scoreboard Friday night, edging the Indians in the football opener for both schools in Washington, 21-20.
“You’ve got to be a little bit lucky sometimes,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “We made mistake after mistake and still were lucky enough to win the ballgame. If we can cut those mistakes out, we could win a little easier. Pacific is a tough team. Our kids defended when we needed to and we came up with some big plays.”
Pacific Head Coach Paul Day felt it was a hard-played game.
“I thought both teams played really hard and made some plays,” Day said. “Both teams made mistakes as well. There’s things we need to clean up, but I’m most proud that our kids had an incredible offseason. We were physical tonight and we made plays. There’s a lot of room for growth, but I’m really proud of our guys.”
Pacific ran 66 offensive plays for 324 total yards with 229 of those coming on the ground and 95 through the passing game.
Borgia’s offense had 31 plays for 182 yards with 75 on the ground and 107 through the air.
Borgia also turned the ball over twice (to Pacific’s one turnover) and took four penalties for 30 yards.
Play of the game
Yet, it all came down to one play with 1:50 left in the game.
Borgia held a 21-14 lead until Pacific’s Luke Meyer took a direct snap 17 yards down the right sideline to cut the gap to 21-20.
Pacific decided to try and take advantage to retake the lead on a two-point conversion attempt.
The Indians ran a direct snap to Arion Echols, who cut right around the tackle.
Borgia junior linebacker Lucas Hardin, who had come out of the game with an injury before Meyer’s touchdown, sprinted over and was able to stop Echols short of the goal line.
Even then, the game wasn’t over. Pacific recovered an onside kick and Borgia held for four more plays before taking over to run out the clock.
“We had an opportunity to win the game with a minute and a half left, and then we went and got the onside kick,” Day said. “I’m really proud of our guys and our effort. We just have to find a way to close games out.”
Top players
Both teams had standouts in the game.
For the Knights, Nathan Kell was everywhere. The senior scored two of Borgia’s three touchdowns while rushing three times for 16 yards, catching two passes for 37 yards and returning two kickoffs for 123 yards. Defensively, he made five tackles with three assists and knocked down a pass during Pacific’s final drive.
Kell returned Pacific’s second kickoff for 83 yards and a touchdown after losing the ball while trying to get around the final defender on the opening kickoff.
“They didn’t kick it to him after that,” Gildehaus said.
Hardin was not Borgia’s leading tackler, but ended with six solo stops and two assists. Two of his tackles were for a loss.
“He had a good ballgame,” Gildehaus said. “He played hard.”
Senior Adam Rickman put all of his kickoffs into the end zone.
“Less than five percent of teams can drive it 80 yards,” Gildehaus said. “They are going to make a mistake somewhere. We’ve got some work to do with his punting.”
For Pacific, everything started up front with the offensive line, which surged forward to allow the rushing attack to roll up 229 yards (236 by Pacific’s numbers).
“At the end of the day, all of our guys have had several years of weight room now,” Day said. “They’re so much stronger and athletic. Linemen usually don’t get a whole lot of credit, unless something goes bad, but these kids just keep coming in and working and being tough and physical. I’m just super proud of them.”
Sophomore quarterback Seth Stack ran the offense most of the night, running nine times for 55 yards and one touchdown. Stack completed 15 of 30 pass attempts for 108 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“He’s a great athlete and a student of the game,” Day said. “Nobody works harder than him and we have a lot of hard workers on our team right now. This is important to him. He wants to compete and win.”
Meyer paced the offense with 10 carries for 87 yards and two catches for 11 yards. He scored two of the three Pacific touchdowns.
But, the Pacific rushing attack was a team effort. Echols picked up 66 yards on 14 carries. Raidon Fowler rushed six times for 24 yards and Brock McKinney had one carry for four yards. Borgia struggled to stop the Pacific running game all night long, evidenced by Pacific’s domination in the offensive plays run department (66-31).
“Tonight, we played five different running backs,” Day said. “We had some cramping issues and that will happen in this heat. I was really proud of them. I felt Arion did an incredible job for us. We expected him to play 15-20 plays at running back and he did a lot more than that tonight. I thought Raidon stepped in and made some huge plays. Brock McKinney did the same thing. Our running backs played really hard, did a good job in protection and took care of the football.”
Statistics
Borgia senior quarterback Koen Zeltmann completed seven of 13 pass attempts for 107 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Hayden Wolfe ran nine times for 33 yards. Kell was next with 16 rushing yards and Zeltmann ran six times for four yards.
Kell was the top receiver with two grabs for 37 yards and a touchdown. Tate Marquart snagged two passes for 15 yards. Sam Tuepker had a 26-yard reception while Brody Denbow caught a pass for 26 yards. Henry Zeitzmann caught a six-yard touchdown pass.
Tuepker intercepted a pass.
Will Hoer was the tackles leader with eight. Brandon Kluesner and Wolfe each had seven solo tackles. Wolfe assisted on three others while Kluesner had one assist.
Denbow, Hardin and Zeitzmann had six solo tackles apiece.
Cade Collins was Pacific’s receiving leader with seven catches for 65 yards.
Jason Kossuth Jr. caught three passes for 19 yards. Meyer had two grabs for 11 yards while Joe Avilez snagged two passes for eight yards. Jacob Avilez caught one pass for five yards.
Joe Avilez had the interception. Collins and Trey Kulick recovered fumbles. Raidon Fowler logged a sack.
Nathaniel Knaff and Kulick each had four solo stops and two assists. Jaden Thomas ended with four solo tackles.
Kossuth was next with three stops. Meyer had two solo tackles and two assists.
“Give credit to Coach Day,” Gildehaus said. “Their kids could not have been more congenial. They are class athletes and I wish them the best in the conference.”
Week 2
The Knights head to Union next Friday for a 7 p.m. game at Stierberger Stadium.
It’s the last meeting in the series between Borgia and Union for the foreseeable future.
Union (0-1) has won the last two meetings, including last year’s 42-20 game at Borgia.
Borgia’s last win came in 2020, 28-14. The Knights last won at Union in 2017.
Pacific goes home to host Francis Howell Central Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s the second meeting between the schools in recent years. Francis Howell Central won last year at home, 35-14.
Box Score
PAC — 7-7-0-6=20
BOR — 7-7-7-0=21
First Quarter
PAC — Luke Meyer 15 pass from Seth Stack (Kade Collins kick), 7:29
BOR — Nathan Kell 83 kickoff return (Christopher Hasting kick), 7:12
Second Quarter
PAC — Stack 22 run (Collins kick), 1:55
BOR — Henry Zeitzmann 6 pass from Koen Zeltmann (Hasting kick), 0:36.1
Third Quarter
BOR — Kell 34 pass from Zeltmann (Hasting kick), 0:04.6
Fourth Quarter
PAC — Meyer 17 run (run failed). 1:50
