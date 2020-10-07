They say cats don’t like to get wet, but it didn’t slow down the Ft. Zumwalt East swimming Lions Saturday.
Zumwalt East scored 358 points to win the Ft. Zumwalt North invitational at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
St. Francis Borgia Regional placed sixth in the meet with 211 points. Washington scored 99 to finish in ninth place.
“It was a rough meet since we were out all three seniors — two to quarantine and one to an injury,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “The juniors, sophomores and freshmen really worked hard throughout the meet.”
Washington senior Mason Kauffeld won the 100 breastroke, recording a state qualifying time of 1:02.31, breaking the previous meet record of 1:04.41, which had stood since 2012.
Borgia’s Aidan Garlock placed second in the 100 backstroke in 58.09 and the 50 freestyle in 23.72.
Zach Posinski placed third for Borgia in the 500 freestyle in 5:17.53 and the 200 freestyle in 1:53.84.
Kauffeld swam third in the 100 butterfly in 56.15.
Gabe Rio earned two fourth-place finishes for the Knights. In the 200 individual medley, he finished in 2:09.38 and in the 100 butterfly, he finished right behind Kauffeld in 56.23.
Will Jett had an eighth-place finish for Borgia in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.93.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Borgia’s Posinski, Hunter Smith, Rio and Garlock placed third in 3:34.57. Washington’s Aiden Brinkmann, Donovan McKenzie, Jack Courtney and Zane Johnson swam ninth in that race in 4:39.48.
“The 400 freestyle relay was very impressive to watch,” Alferman-Molitor said. “We had lost Ryan Kluesner, who was part of the relay team that got the state qualifying time, so we subbed in Carter Lange. Then we lost Carter and had to sub in Hunter Smith, one of our freshmen. He is quickly proving himself on this team. He did awesome and they were able to get third overall. The 200 medley relay was really great too.”
In the 200 freestyle relay, Washington’s Aiden Brinkmann, Gavin Poole, Johnson and Kauffeld finished sixth in 1:49.8. Borgia’s Jett, Alan Weidemann, Nick Haberberger and Andrew Haberberger placed seventh in 1:54.28.
Washington placed seventh in the 200 medley relay as Courtney, Kauffeld, Poole and Johnson finished in 2:08.96. Borgia’s Smith, Nick Haberberger, Andrew Haberberger and Weidemann finished ninth in 2:15.96.
Other individual finishes between Washington and Borgia were as follows:
• 200 freestyle — Borgia’s Weidemann 14th (2:33.52) and Washington’s Aaron Brinkmann 15th (2:37.1) and Sean Barry 17th (2:39.99);
• 200 individual medley — Washington’s Poole 13th (2:40.99) and Courtney 19th (3:11.5);
• 50 freestyle — Borgia’s Andrew Haberberger 13th (26.76) and Washington’s Johnson 14th (27.02) and Aiden Brinkmann 16th (28.78);
• 100 butterfly — Washington’s Poole 12th (1:12.49) and Borgia’s Nick Haberberger 17th (1:21.52);
• 100 freestyle — Borgia’s Jett 11th (1:01.29) and Andrew Haberberger 15th (1:04.48) and Washington’s Aiden Brinkmann 16th (1:05.87);
• 500 freestyle — Borgia’s Weidemann 12th (7:17.56) and Washington’s Barry 14th (7:24.77) and Courtney 15th (7:25.57);
• 100 backstroke — Borgia’s Smith 11th (1:13.3) and Washington’s McKenzie 18th (1:27); and
• 100 breaststroke — Aaron Brinkmann 15th (1:22.84).