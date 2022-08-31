What a difference a year makes.
In 2021, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights needed eight weeks to earn their first win.
Thanks to a 27-0 victory Friday in Pacific, Borgia has matched the 2021 win total in one week.
“It’s a win,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “We waited a long time last year to get one win. We did it in the first week this year. It’s not an easy road, but we’re going to enjoy this victory tonight.”
Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said the four turnovers Pacific made in the second half played a big role in the game.
“You can’t turn the ball over against good teams,” Day said. “For us, the first half we had zero turnovers and we got a good stop in the red zone. We had one nice drive. In the second half, the turnovers hurt us. We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the ball. I thought our kids played really hard the entire game. A couple of those turnovers were deep. Our kids bowed their necks and made them get into third or fourth down, so I was pleased.”
The game was much closer than the score indicated. It was scoreless for over a half.
Trenton Volmert found open running room up the middle with 5:57 to play in the third quarter for the game’s first score.
Thwarted from getting into the end zone in the first half, the Knights were able to add three more scores in the fourth quarter, and each came a different way.
Hayden Wolfe scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 37-yard rushing play with 10:52 left in the game.
Brody Denbow was able to make a diving, bobbling catch for a five-yard score with 3:01 to play.
Wolfe scored his second touchdown with 1:42 remaining, returning an interception 33 yards for the score.
Zach Mort kicked extra points on the first three touchdowns.
In a clash of young quarterbacks, Borgia’s Zeltmann completed 11 of 16 attempts for 100 yards and a score.
“Koen played really well,” Gildehaus said. “Everything we do, we call at the line of scrimmage and he makes the call. That’s the sign of a quarterback who has grown up tremendously.”
Two years ago, when Pacific hosted Borgia, it introduced a freshman quarterback in Luke Meyer. With Meyer out with an injury, Day did it again, bringing up another freshman, Seth Stack, to run the offense. He completed six of 19 passes for 33 yards and gained 57 yards on 12 carries.
“I told him after the game was over that he had spent three days in high school and he’s starting in a football game at the varsity level,” Day said. “That’s a tough, tough thing to do. The only games he’s played in his life were middle school games. Everything is moving so much faster. I thought he did a great job of running the offense. He made some good throws. I thought he did a tremendous job being tough and running our offense all night long.”
On the ground for the Knights, Volmert carried the ball 14 times for 73 yards. Wolfe had eight carries for 59 yards.
Raidon Fowler ran 11 times for 51 yards for Pacific. Arion Echols picked up 44 yards on nine rushes.
Tate Marquart led Borgia’s receivers with five catches for 32 yards. Nathan Kell caught three passes for 50 yards. Sam Tuepker (10 yards), Denbow (five) and Volmert (three) each had one catch.
Malachi Wells-Sidner caught three passes for seven yards. Izach Reeder caught two passes for seven yards. Jaden Thomas caught a pass for 15 yards.
Nathan Kell returned a kickoff for 23 yards and four punts for 59 yards.
Ben Lause led Borgia’s defense with nine solo tackles and four assists.
Will Hoer and Trenton Volmert each had five solo stops. Volmert posted three assists and Hoer had one.
Kabren Koelling was next with four solo stops and two assists.
Brandon Kluesner, Marquart, Jordan Mohesky and Andrew Swoboda each had three solo tackles.
“We preached to have 11 people get to the ball,” Gildehaus said. “They did. We got to the ball.”
Borgia won the turnover game with three interceptions (Wolfe, Koelling and Mohesky) and a fumble recovery (Marquart).
Pacific put considerable pressure on Zeltmann with Nathaniel Knaff and Peyton Cherkauer each being credited with a sack.
Blake McKay and Jaden Thomas both ended with 10 total tackles. Knaff had seven, Cherkauer ended with six and Echols, Fowler and Jason Kossuth each had five total stops.
Borgia rocketed to the top of the Class 2 District with 53 points. The Knights have an 11-point edge over Blair Oaks after one week.
Pacific is tied for fifth in Class 4 District 2 with Windsor and Affton. St. Mary’s (53) leads the way with Rockwood Summit, Gateway and Union following.
Borgia returns to host Union (1-0) Friday at 7 p.m. Union rallied to defeat Washington last week, 29-28, with a two-point conversion in the final minute.
The Wildcats defeated Borgia last year, 47-0, and return most of their key players from last year’s 10-1 team.
“Justin Grahl is one of our own,” Gildehaus said. “He does a wonderful job at Union. They’re good. Last year, they spanked us with a running clock. Our goal is to not have that happen this year.”
It also will be Borgia’s first game on its new turf field. The old turf was replaced in July and August and the installation is being completed this week.
Pacific hits the road to play a new opponent, Francis Howell Central. The Spartans, a Class 5 team, are coming off of a 24-21 win over Ft. Zumwalt East last Friday.
“Obviously, they’re a much bigger school,” Day said. “They’ve really turned the corner recently. We’ll have our work cut out for us, so hopefully we’ll improve this week.”