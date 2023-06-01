Senior third baseman Tanner McPherson drifted over to the fence, reached, and snagged the foul ball, sending the St. Francis Borgia baseball players, coaches and fans into cheers.
With the out, the host Knights secured a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 semifinals with a shutout against Glendale, 2-0.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “They’ve been gritty, winning tight games and doing what they had to do today in pushing a couple of runs across against a real good pitcher who keeps you off balance. They played good defense.”
The Knights (24-5) face Webb City (22-13) Friday at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
The other semifinal, at 10 a.m., is between Festus (25-8) and Ft. Zumwalt South (27-6-1).
The third-place game is Saturday at 10 a.m. with the title game at 1 p.m.
“If feels great,” Nobe said of the state trip. “I think this team has something special. I think we’re going to do some damage at state.”
Saturday’s semifinal pitted the Borgia and Glendale aces against each other.
Borgia’s Nobe emerged the victor, going the distance on 94 pitches. Glendale managed two hits, one walk and one hit batter over seven innings. Nobe struck out 10 Falcons.
“I just tried to do my job, get the ball to the plate and let my defense do the work,” Nobe said. “That’s what happened today. We got the job done.”
Nobe enjoys the big games.
“I just like to think of myself as a game-time player and show up in the big moments,” Nobe said. “That’s what I did today.”
“Jack Nobe was just incredible on the mound again,” Struckhoff said. “He just keeps getting better and better. There’s a reason he’s a Division I pitcher. Noah Hendrickson behind the plate called a great game.”
Glendale’s Drew Wedgeworth was touched for two runs in the bottom of the fourth. He went all six innings, also allowing five hits and two walks while striking out three.
The only time runners crossed the plate happened in the bottom of the fourth. Nobe led off with a single to center.
McPherson followed with a long double to left field, which moved Nobe to third.
Reagan Kandlbinder then flied to center, but not deep enough for Struckhoff to risk sending Nobe.
With one out, Struckhoff sent the signal for Justin Mort to bunt, and Mort’s squeeze brought home Nobe.
While one run was enough in retrospect, a second run provided insurance and Borgia got it on the next batter.
McPherson, who moved to third on the play, scored on Kabren Koelling’s single to center.
“We just had a nice inning,” Struckhoff said. “Nobe got it started and Tanner got a big hit. Kabren got another big hit and we had the squeeze play with Mort. We executed when we needed to execute. We made some mistakes, too. It’s not going to be perfect when you’re dealing with high school boys 15-18 years old.’
Glendale pushed late to rally in the top of the seventh. Sebastian Norman led off with a single through the infield.
The next batter, Mark Ross, hit a grounder to second baseman Jack Dunard, who flipped to shortstop Drew Eckhoff, who fired to Kandlbinder for a crucial double play.
“To turn that double play and take off that pressure off was not easy to do,” Struckhoff said. “Those guys did it. We work hard on that at practice and it paid off.”
Nobe felt the double play was massive.
“Jack Dunard and Drew Eckhoff came up with an amazing play up the middle, especially with no outs and a runner on first,” Nobe said. “That was a big sigh of relief for me.’
Carter Lewis walked, again putting the tying run at the plate. However, Nobe got him to pop up and McPherson was able to make the catch to seal the win.
Kandlbinder and McPherson both doubled in the game. Nobe had two singles and Koelling added a hit.
Nobe and Henry Vedder walked.
Nobe and McPherson scored. Mort and Koelling had the RBIs.
Norman and Ross singled for Glendale. Lewis walked and Alex Rankin was hit by a pitch. Ross stole a base.