Host St. Francis Borgia outscored crosstown rival Washington by a 63-34 margin over the final three quarters Friday night to win in the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Boys Basketball Tournament, 77-48.
“Washington is a well-coached and very talented team,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We feel very fortunate to come out with a win.”
Washington Head Coach Grant Young said Borgia’s run in the second and third quarters was huge.
“We were playing really good in the first half,” Young said. “Unforced turnovers and forced turnovers were a really big dagger. Credit to their hands in the passing lanes. They made some big threes in the beginning of the third quarter. The points off of unforced and forced turnovers at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third quarter were just too much for us.”
Playing in front of a packed gym, the teams played to a 14-14 tie after one quarter.
Washington started the second quarter on a 12-3 run, taking a 26-18 lead, before Borgia stormed back.
The Knights scored the next eight points to tie it before Borgia cut the deficit to one, 26-25.
“Washington came out and hit some threes and they had some guys hit who we weren’t expecting to do that,” Neier said. “And, they’ve got (Adyn) Kleinheider, who is very tough to defend when he takes the ball to the basket. We really tried to keep (Sam) Paule from getting on track. He’s just a tremendous shooter. (Mark) Hensley inside is just a load. They have a very talented team. They’ll keep growing as the season goes on and getting better. We’ve got an opportunity to see them again, so we’ve got to keep getting better.”
After Washington junior Kaner Young hit a three-point shot, Borgia went on a 12-0 run to take a 38-29 lead. The Knights were up at the half, 40-30.
“This game, defense was the key,” Neier said. ‘We were able to put some pressure on the ball at times. Guys were coming up from behind and stealing passes. That led to some easy baskets. Any time you can get easy baskets, that just helps your confidence and shooting.”
Borgia followed that up with a nine-point run early in the third quarter and led by 20 through three quarters, 60-40.
“We played for two quarters,” Grant Young said. “That shows that we have to play four quarters against a team like that to be successful. It’s a good learning experience for our kids on what we have to handle against a very good team. If we can learn from this, it will help us get some wins against some very good teams.”
Senior Grant Schroeder led Borgia in scoring with 26 points. He was 6-9 from the field, including going 4-7 from beyond the three-point arc. He hit two of his three free-throw chances.
“Grant got really hot in the second quarter and turned the tide for us,” Neier said. “Defense kept it going in the second half. That’s what it’s going to take. We’ve got to have all five guys out there. We got some good play off the bench. We’re going to need that as hard as we play.”
Schroeder also had four assists and four rebounds.
Junior Adam Rickman netted 20 points with eight rebounds, six assists and five steals. Rickman hit two three-point shots and went 6-11 from the free-throw line.
Junior Brody Denbow netted 10 points with two assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Junior Drew Fischer had nine points, two assists, two steals and one rebound.
Senior Sam Dunard logged four points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Juniors Caden Carroll and Tate Marquart each ended with three points. Marquart added two steals and an assist.
Junior Justin Mort scored two points with one assist and a rebound.
Junior Heath Landwehr pulled down a rebound.
Overall, Borgia hit eight three-point shots and went 13-20 from the free-throw line.
“We’ve got to play as hard as we can all of the time,” Neier said. “It’s going to take the whole group, the five on the floor and everyone on the bench, for us to be successful.”
Kleinheider, a junior, led the Blue Jays with 15 points, including two dunks. He hit one three-point shot.
Hensley, a senior, scored 11 points while going 1-2 from the free-throw line.
Young hit a trio of three-point baskets, all in the second quarter, for his nine points.
Paule, a senior, scored eight points in the first half, hitting a pair of three-point baskets in the opening quarter.
Senior Brayden McColloch added four points.
Washington had six three-point baskets and went 1-4 from the free-throw line.
“When we play as a team offensively, and we share the ball with every player on the team, we can do a lot of damage,” Grant Young said. “We did that for a quarter and a half tonight. Then, we didn’t move the ball as well, or cut hard. We did some things offensively where we panicked a little bit. We have to stay patient with the offense like we did in the first half.’
Borgia moved to the championship game to take on two-time defending champion University City, a 59-53 winner over Ft. Zumwalt North. Washington played their GAC Central rival in the third-place game.