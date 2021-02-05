Going 10-13 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights held off Pacific Saturday to win the Union Tournament title.
Borgia (9-6) knocked down six consecutive free throws in the last 11.5 seconds to secure a 49-42 victory over the Indians (13-5).
“It was a hard-fought tournament from the first game to the last few seconds of this game,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said.
“I am proud of our guys and the way they competed,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We just didn’t execute well enough down the stretch. We had a few too many turnovers that hurt us. They’re a good team and I think we’re a good team. We just have to execute a little better.”
Max Meyers, tournament MVP Adam Rickman and Ryan Kell all hit shots down the stretch to secure Borgia’s win.
“To win a tournament like this, we’re not an overpowering team, so we have to play well together,” Neier said.
The Indians opened the game with the game’s first four points. Pacific, which upset top-seeded Washington in overtime Friday, led the Knights by an 8-4 score after eight minutes of action.
Borgia started to heat up offensively in the second quarter. Thanks to a long three-point shot by Andrew Dyson at the buzzer, the Knights held a 19-17 advantage at the half.
“I think the tempo was more for them tonight with the way they were pressing us,” Bradfisch said. “We were looking to get out more on the break. I think they had more to do with it tonight in slowing us down with their zone. Give them credit. It was a great game plan for them.”
Borgia built its lead to five points early in the third quarter, but Pacific chipped back to tie it on a three-point play by Quin Blackburn with 2:49 to go in the quarter, 24-24.
From there, the teams traded the lead. A pair of Grant Schroeder free throws with 2.4 seconds to play resulted in the game being tied after three quarters, 28-28.
Rickman scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter, getting the first off of a rebound and the second from a steal. That four-point edge held up until 5:48 remained in regulation play. Free throws by Gavin Racer and Gavin Bukowsky pulled Pacific back to a 32-32 tie.
Racer scored with 3:47 to play to put Pacific up, but Rickman answered by scoring and getting fouled. His free throw gave Borgia a 35-34 advantage.
Borgia held a one-point lead, 39-38, with less than 1:30 remaining.
Working for a shot, Ryan Kell hit a three in front of the Borgia bench with 1:10 to play to give Borgia a 42-38 lead.
Kell hit a free throw to make it 43-38 with 35.6 seconds to play, but Pacific went to the stripe. Harris hit the first of a pair and Pacific rebounded the second one. Jacob Sauvage got the ball in front of the Pacific bench and hit a three to cut the gap to 43-42 with 13.8 seconds to play.
Pacific was forced to foul and Meyers made it a 45-42 game with 11.5 seconds to play.
Eager to have a shot to tie it, Pacific committed a cardinal sin. The inbounding player stepped over the line, giving Borgia the ball. Pacific had to foul quickly and Rickman hit both free throws.
Pacific went for the long pass, but overthrew the ball. Kell hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds to play to close out the win.
Rickman led the Knights in scoring with 16 points and he was 4-6 from the free-throw line. Borgia went 17-24 from the stripe in the game.
Rickman also had six rebounds, five steals, four assists and a blocked shot.
“He really played very aggressively tonight,” Neier said. “He played extremely hard. He was one guy who could get to the basket and get a shot because of his length. Other players were having trouble doing that.”
Kell was next with 11 points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals. He hit two of Borgia’s four three-point baskets.
Schroeder scored 10 points with four rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Dyson concluded with five points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
“They did their part for the team and scored some big buckets,” Neier said. “They spearheaded the defense and came up with some big steals. They were aggressive. They were part of the team and it took a team effort.”
Meyers and Sam Heggemann both scored two points. Meyers also had two rebounds and an assist.
“When you get to this time of the season, you’ve got to start doing the little things better,” Neier said. “We’re still not there. Even in this game, we had times where we let them get rebounds or easy buckets because we weren’t in position. We weren’t moving very well offensively. Give credit to Pacific. The tempo was in their favor. We wanted to up the tempo. That’s why we pressured them. We got some key steals at times. Overall, they handled it and did a good job. That’s why it was a close game. We just pulled away a little at the end. This game could have went either way. We felt fortunate to come out with the win.”
Racer was Pacific’s top scorer with 10 points. He also had four rebounds.
Blackburn netted nine points with eight rebounds.
Harris, Sauvage and Bukowsky ended with seven points apiece. Harris and Sauvage made the all-tournament team.
“I’m proud of both of those guys,” Bradfisch said. “They’ve been two big pillars on our team and we’ve relied on them. I thought Gavin Racer did a lot of good things tonight as far as guarding multiple positions.”
Harris also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Sauvage had five rebounds and three assists.
Bukowsky posted three assists, three rebounds and a steal.
“I thought Gavin Bukowsky was swarming all over the Meyers kid and making him work as hard as he could,” Bradfisch said. “All eight of the guys we put in brought something to the table tonight and gave it everything they had.”
Bukowsky and Sauvage each hit one three-point basket. Pacific had two three-point shots hit the twine during the game.
Devin Casey concluded with two points.
Nick Iliff had one rebound. Jack Meyer contributed a steal.
Pacific went 8-12 from the free-throw line.
“I thought we did a really good job guarding the three-point line the best you can with them,” Bradfisch said. “They have so many good shooters. Our message was to see how good we could guard the three-point line. We did some good things. We just came up a little short.”
It won’t take long to forget Saturday’s game. The two teams play again Tuesday at Borgia.