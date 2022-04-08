It came down to the final batter.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday, Jack Nobe lifted the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights to a baseball win over Helias, 4-3.
Nobe ripped the first pitch from Nate Roark into center field, plating Garren Parks from third base and Sam Turilli from first with the tying and winning runs.
“It was an exciting win for us,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “It’s always fun to win in walk-off fashion. Seeing the guys celebrate on the field as a team is always gratifying.”
Borgia improved to 4-2 on the season while Helias dropped to 2-3.
“This game was a measuring stick for where we are right now,” Struckhoff said. “We’ve had some great battles with Helias over the last few years and this one was no different. It was also a district win for us, which will help down the road.”
The Knights led for much of the way, starting with a run in the bottom of the first.
Helias struck back to tie it in the second, but Borgia retook the lead in the third.
The Crusaders tied it again in the fifth and took the lead for the first time in the sixth, 3-2.
Borgia had a runner caught between third and home for the final out in the bottom of the sixth following a passed ball.
Caden Carroll was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Brady Hanneken.
Carroll allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over one inning.
Hanneken went six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
“Brady Hanneken gave us another solid start on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “He limited damage and hit his spots well. We made some good defensive plays behind him also. Caden Carroll came in and kept us within one run. He’s really done a great job as a sophomore in some big spots already.”
Offensively, Borgia had six hits. Nobe was the top batter with three of them.
“Jack Nobe had the walk-off double in the seventh and another hit earlier,” Struckhoff said. “He had a great week and is really seeing the ball well now.”
Sam Turilli logged two hits and Tanner McPherson added one.
“Sam Turilli had some good at-bats and a big hit in the seventh also,” Struckhoff said. “He’s a spark plug at the top when he’s got it going. Tanner McPherson had some big RBIs early in the game. He keeps taking good at-bats and getting on base.”
Dane Eckhoff and Parks each walked twice. Reagan Kandlbinder and Cody Vondera walked once.
Carroll placed a sacrifice bunt, McPherson had a sacrifice fly and Turilli stole a base.
Turilli scored two of the four Borgia runs. Eckhoff and Parks both scored once.
Nobe and McPherson each drove in two runs.
“Garren Parks had the big walk to start the seventh and also continues to find ways to get on base,” Struckhoff said. “Shout out to Caden Carroll on the big sacrifice bunt in the seventh.”
For Helias, Sam Wyrick started and went 5.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks. He struck out five. Wyrick left at 100 pitches.
Cole Scheulen got the next two outs, allowing a run on two walks.
Roark pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing a run on two hits. He struck out one.
Billy Underwood had two of the five Helias hits, including a double.
Luke Cavender, Brandon Scheulen and Myles Gresham each singled.
Jaden Kolb walked twice. Wyrick walked once.
Nick Jeffries was hit by a pitch. Cavender stole two bases. Wyrick, Jeffries and Brandon Scheulen each stole one base.
Jeffries scored twice and Gresham had the other run.
Underwood posed two RBIs and Wyrick drove in one.