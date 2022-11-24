Adam Rickman scored with 1:06 left in regulation Friday to lift the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights to a 2-1 semifinal win over Bishop DuBourg in the MSHSAA Class 1 semifinals.

Playing at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Rickman, a junior, put a shot from in the box into the lower right corner to lift Borgia (14-9) to its second state championship game.