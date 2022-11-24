Adam Rickman scored with 1:06 left in regulation Friday to lift the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights to a 2-1 semifinal win over Bishop DuBourg in the MSHSAA Class 1 semifinals.
Playing at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Rickman, a junior, put a shot from in the box into the lower right corner to lift Borgia (14-9) to its second state championship game.
“The nerves were getting to me,” Rickman said. “I started to get a little nervous, but I knew if we were able to get one there, we could stop them. That goal meant the world right there.”
Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said the Knights felt they could win the semifinal game after defeating Bishop DuBourg Oct. 24, 4-2.
“This is what we wanted,” Strohmeyer said. “This was the plan. It’s not exactly how we drew it up. I thought we played down to their level in the first half and played more kick and run than we like to play, but we settled down and took control of the game in the second half.”
Freshman Landon Apprill assisted on the game-winning goal.
Playing on a cold, windy sunny day, the Knights were able to outlast the conditions, and Bishop DuBourg (14-12), to reach the state championship game for the first time since 2002.
“That second half, we were all over it,” Strohmeyer said. “We controlled the ball and we were getting chances and getting through. Their keeper made some phenomenal saves in the second half to keep us off the scoreboard. You just keep going and eventually they go in.”
Rickman said the goal was to win it in regulation due to the temperature and wind.
“I wanted to get it over as soon as possible,” Rickman said. “The weather was very cold, but I just wanted get that game finished, get us out of there and get ready for tomorrow.”
Keeping things fresh in the second quarter was vital, Strohmeyer said.
“I kept telling the guys that we have depth of talent and we’ve got a game tomorrow,” Strohmeyer said. “I wanted to keep rotating guys in and giving them a rest. My horses wanted to be in there, but I kept telling them that we would need them tomorrow, too.”
Both sides scored in the first half. Borgia grabbed the lead on a Rickman goal just 5:18 into the game when senior Zach Mort found Rickman for an open shot from the right side of the box to the far corner.
Bishop DuBourg struck back in the 15th minute when DuBourg’s top scorer, junior Austin Bergmann, took advantage of a Borgia mistake to blast a shot into the top left corner.
“I feel like once we got that first goal we got too confident and started overlooking them and thinking it would be easy,” Rickman said. “We just started trying to play the ball over the top too much. We weren’t trying to work it into the midfield. Our midfielders started to pick it up, did a great job and got us a good goal.”
Junior Justin Mort stopped one of the two shots he faced. Kevin Henson, a junior, made nine saves in the Bishop DuBourg net.
Borgia outshot Bishop DuBourg in the game, 22-5. The Knights put 11 of those shots on target while DuBourg had two shots on goal.
Borgia logged nine shots in the first half and 13 in the second. The Cavaliers had four shots in the first half and one in the second half.
Rickman led the Knights with six shots on goal. Senior Joe Adolphson, Zach Mort, junior Peyton Grannemann, sophomore Hunter Reinberg and Apprill each had one shot on goal.
Bergmann posted both shots on goal for the Cavaliers.
Borgia had eight corner kicks with six of them in the first half. The Cavaliers had two corner kicks in the second half.
Borgia was whistled for 16 fouls and the Knights received the game’s two yellow cards. Bishop DuBourg was whistled for 14 fouls.
Rickman was confident about the team’s ability to rebound Saturday.
“I think if we just play our game, everything will come to us,” he said. “If we put the energy and effort into it, take the time to recover, and come back tomorrow with the same mindset, we can go win a championship.”